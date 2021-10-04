Raven Welcomes Robin Sutherland as Chief Revenue Officer
Industry executive joins Raven to strengthen customer relationships and accelerate growthOTTAWA, ON, CANADA, October 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Raven, a leading provider of manufacturing operations AI technology, announces Robin Sutherland is joining the executive team as Chief Revenue Officer. Robin will lead the sales, customer success and support teams to foster deeper relationships with customers, as Raven continues its upmarket trajectory.
Raven is seeing increased business momentum and demand for its manufacturing operations solution, as more manufacturers look to improve frontline operations with automated production visibility. Robin will continue this momentum and help build out Raven’s revenue teams.
Robin has over thirty years of leadership experience, with expertise in building high–performing and high-growth global go-to-market teams. He has worked in progressive sales and executive leadership roles at a variety of high tech and healthcare companies, including Hewlett-Packard, Halogen Software, and Dialogue Healthcare Technologies. He led the go-to-market teams at both Halogen and Dialogue through respective periods of hyper-growth to successful Public Offerings on the TSX.
“We’ve seen sustained revenue growth over the past year and are continuing to accelerate our move upmarket, with large, Fortune 500 businesses using Raven to modernize their manufacturing operations with automated solutions,” said Maxime Blouin, Raven’s President and General Manager. “Robin is a fantastic leader to help us continue our momentum and bring Raven even closer to our customers.”
“I truly believe in Raven’s product and also strongly feel that our success comes when our customers are successful,” said Robin Sutherland, Raven CRO. “I’m really looking forward to not only building great relationships with our own customers, but also helping the company execute on the next phase of growth ahead. I appreciate this opportunity to join the team at such an inflection point – both for the company and in the market.”
About Raven
Raven is a leading provider of digital solutions that help manufacturers gain visibility into their production efficiency and boost their continuous improvement initiatives. Raven's solutions are designed with an operator-first mindset that leverages proprietary IoT/edge devices and AI to unite various sources of manufacturing data to deliver a unique and accurate timeline of information.
Raven serves manufacturers globally in Discrete Manufacturing, Food and Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Agri-Food, Healthcare and more.
For more information visit www.raven.ai.
