Project WILD: Using Your School’s Outdoor Space for Learning Hybrid Workshop to Be Offered to Educators

CONTACT: Lindsay Webb: (603) 271-6649 Lisa Collins: (603) 271-3212 October 4, 2021

Concord, NH – Educators of students in grades K–4 interested in incorporating nature, wildlife, and science activities into their curriculum are invited to join the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department for a hybrid professional development workshop this October. This Project WILD: Using Your School’s Outdoor Space for Learning seminar is intended for instructors who want to build on a child’s sense of wonder about nature, encouraging them to explore wildlife and the world around them by using an outdoor classroom, schoolyard, or natural area.

Once enrolled, participants will be given a short pre-workshop homework assignment to be completed independently. On Thursday, October 21, participants will assemble from 4:30 pm–8:00 pm for hands-on learning at NH Fish and Game Headquarters at 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH. The in-person portion of the workshop will include a classroom experience as well as outdoor work. Indoor work will be conducted in a large conference room with space to spread out. Updated COVID protocols will be emailed to participants prior to the meeting.

The cost for the entire workshop is $25.00 and includes dinner on October 21. Payment instructions will be emailed to participants once they register for the workshop. All participants will receive their own copy of Project WILD’s K-12 Curriculum Book.

This workshop is limited to 20 participants and is made possible, in part, by a generous donation from the Wildlife Heritage Foundation of NH. Learn more by visiting https://nhwildlifeheritage.org/. To register, visit https://nh-events-web.s3licensing.com/Event/AllEvents?EventTypeID=178&ClassActivity=106.

Project WILD is an international conservation and environmental education program developed by the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies that focuses on wildlife and habitat. To learn more visit www.fishwildlife.org/projectwild.