Ulster university selects MIP Diagnostics COVID-19 nanoMIP for its NANOCUBE sensor
Dr Nikhil Bhalla’s research group at Ulster University has selected MIP Diagnostics COVID-19 nanoMIP for integration into its NANOCUBE sensor device.BEDFORD, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr Nikhil Bhalla’s research group at Ulster University has selected MIP Diagnostics COVID-19 nanoMIP for integration into its NANOCUBE sensor.
The research group at Ulster University is developing technology to detect future COVID-19 strains with the backing of the Nanotechnology and Integrated Bioengineering Centre (NIBEC). The NANOCUBE device utilizes localized surface plasmon resonance (LSPR) for the detection of proteins, DNA, and cells, and is now being developed to detect SARS-CoV-2.
MIP Diagnostics’ SARS-CoV-2 nanoMIP has been integrated into the LSPR chips shown to detect multiple strains of the COVID-19 virus. Should new strains emerge that evade detection, a new nanoMIP can be developed in as little as 8 weeks and re-integrated into the device to enable continued, accurate screening for COVID-19 infection.
Dr Alan Thomson, Chief Scientific Officer at MIP Diagnostics said, ‘nanoMIPs are ideally suited for sensor-based devices like the NANOCUBE because they are highly robust and can quickly be adhered to the sensor surface with minimal denaturing. Initial results have proven extremely promising, and we look forward to supporting the progression of the NANOCUBE technology.’
Dr Nikhil Bhalla, Principal investigator at NBRL added, ‘The NANOCUBE has been designed to be highly adaptable, so it makes sense to utilise the technology for COVID-19 testing in which devices need to quickly adapt to emerging variants at a rapid pace.’
Learn more about the NANOCUBE and its capabilities on Dr Nikhil Bhalla’s research group website https://www.nikhilbhalla.com/
Read the case study for further details.
