Oct. 4, 2021, 10:33:00 AM

Veterans Legacy Memorial expands to include VA-grant funded state, territorial and tribal Veterans cemeteries

WASHINGTON — The Department of Veterans Affairs expanded the Veterans Legacy Memorial site October 2021 to include individual pages for nearly 500,000 Veterans interred in 93 state, territorial and tribal Veterans cemeteries.

These pages join the nearly four million VLM pages already on the site memorializing Veterans interred in VA’s 155 national cemeteries.

VLM offers family and friends a way to share lasting memories of a Veteran by uploading written tributes, photos, biographies, documents, and other information to Veterans’ pages.

“VLM offers families a meaningful way to pay tribute to our Veterans,” said Under Secretary for Memorial Affairs Matthew Quinn. “Because of the expansion of VLM to VA grant-funded State, Territorial and Tribal Veterans cemeteries, many families — including my own — will have the opportunity to memorialize their Veterans online.”

The 93 cemeteries which will have their Veterans added to VLM are all recipients of VA grants through the National Cemetery Administration’s Veterans Cemetery Grants Program. These cemeteries also use the same software program NCA uses to schedule and record interments in VA national cemeteries, which provides the foundation for each Veteran’s page in VLM.

"Memorializing our nation's Veterans and providing their families with a way to honor and remember their service is important to every state and territory,” said National Association of State Directors of Veterans Affairs president Thomas Palladino. “NASDVA is excited to see the National Cemetery Administration's sustained efforts to grow VLM and tell the stories of the men and women who served, and our members will continue to utilize and promote it in our state and tribal territories."

More than 22,000 submissions have been made to Veteran’s profile pages in VLM since the site launched in 2019. All content submitted to VLM is reviewed by NCA moderators before being posted to a Veteran’s page to ensure it conforms to the VLM User Policy.

For more information contact NCA’s Chief of Digital Services at James.LaPaglia@va.gov.

