Share your input on the future management of redfish
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) wants your input on updating the management approach and rule proposals for the redfish fishery. FWC is hosting several in-person and one virtual public workshop on this topic.
Share your input by attending one of these workshops. Workshops will begin at 6 p.m. local time unless noted
- Oct. 12:
- Crystal River: City Hall, Council Chambers – 123 U.S. Highway 19.
- Ft. Pierce: St. Lucie County Commission Chambers, Roger Poitras Administration Annex (third floor) – 2300 Virginia Ave.
- Jacksonville/Mayport: Mudville Grille – 3105 Beach Blvd.
- Oct. 13:
- Steinhatchee: Community Center – 1013 Riverside Drive
- Naples: Collier County Facilities Management, Training Room – 3335 Tamiami Trail E.
- New Smyrna Beach: Brannon Center – 105 S. Riverside Drive.
- Oct. 14:
- Tallahassee: FWC Farris Bryant Building, 620 S. Meridian St.
- Port Charlotte: Charlotte County Board of County Commissioners, Commission Chambers – 18500 Murdock Circle.
- St. Augustine: Lightner Museum, West Wing (first floor) – 75 King St.
- Oct. 18:
- Panama City: Gulf Coast State College, Language & Literature Building – 5230 W. U.S. Highway 98.
- Viera: Brevard County Commission Chambers, Building C (first floor) – 2725 Judge Fran Jamieson Way.
- St. Petersburg: Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute, Karen A. Steidinger Auditorium – 100 Eighth Ave. SE.
- Oct. 19:
- Pensacola: City Hall, Hagler Mason Room – 222 W. Main Street.
- Webinar: More information about how to participate in the webinar will be available on the FWC website prior to the webinar date: MyFWC.com/fishing/saltwater/rulemaking/workshops. People interested in participating may also contact the Division of Marine Fisheries Management at 850-487-0554 for more information. Webinar will begin at 6 p.m. ET.
If you can’t attend a workshop, visit MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments and click on “Workshops” to submit comments. A recorded presentation will also be posted on this page in the future.
Missed the recent Redfish Summit? Learn more at MyFWC.com/Redfish2021. Thanks to Coastal Conservation Association of Florida for being the diamond sponsor of the Summit.