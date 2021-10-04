Over $66 Million Disbursed to North Dakota from Federal Government in 2020 for Mineral Resources

The State Auditor’s Office’s Mineral Royalty Division has announced federal and state resources available to help citizens better understand where their state and federal tax dollars as well as revenue collections are going.

These resources include the following:

The Department of the Interior's interactive Natural Resources Revenue Data site provides the opportunity to filter revenue, production, and disbursements across the country. In 2020, North Dakota received over $66 million in dollars from the federal royalties paid to the federal government, and the ability to view oil production from federal lands. North Dakota is the fourth-largest federal oil-producing area, only behind the Gulf of Mexico, Wyoming and New Mexico.

The Office of the State Treasurer’s site shows historical revenue distribution for counties across North Dakota. An advanced search option is available to look up specific details regarding Counties, Cities, School Districts, Townships, or Tribes.

“These tools are helpful for people across our state to better understand where their money is going,” said Mineral Royalties Audit Manager Dennis Roller. “By having these tools that are interactive and easy to filter, people can learn more about the tremendous amount of dollars that are allocated across our nation.”

The Mineral Royalty Division of the State Auditor’s Office conducts compliance reviews and audits of federal royalty payments and revenue from oil, gas, and coal leases across North Dakota. The Mineral Royalty Division of the State Auditor’s Office is fully funded by the federal government.