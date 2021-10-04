To protect the health and safety of the public and our employees, DOAG has limited the number of employees at our 450 Columbus Blvd office and as such, mail and messages may receive a delayed response. Please use our online services and email specific COVID-19 related issues to
agr.covid19@ct.gov
You just read:
GOVERNOR DIRECTS ABOUT $10 MILLION COVID RELIEF FUNDS TO CT DAIRY AND AQUACULTURE
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.