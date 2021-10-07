LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Set your alarms! Catch an engaging episode of Worldwide Business with kathy ireland®. This week’s show will air Sunday, October 10th, 2021 at 5:30pm ET on Fox Business Network (as branded content). Check your local listings.

As leaders in their industries, the featured companies demonstrate the branding opportunity that Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® offers by bringing strategic messages and unique solutions to the business community.

This episode includes interviews that will spotlight key executives from the following companies, as we discuss their innovations in the marine industry, portable sinks, and medical technology:

Ozark River Manufacturing

Keeping Our World Safe-Handwashing - Clean Hands Save Lives

https://www.OzarkRiver.com

ErgoSuture

Innovations in Suturing Technology

https://ergosuture.com

Powertech Propellers

“Rags to Microfiber” -- Providing the best product quality, performance, selection and customer service in the marine industry!

https://www.ptprop.com

To learn more about the companies highlighted above, tune in for their full interviews this Sunday, October 10th, 2021 at 5:30 pm ET.

Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® is a weekly half-hour show hosted by a business mogul, Kathy Ireland, featuring exclusive interviews of global executives sharing their business insights and success stories that shape their industries. The show broadcasts on Fox Business Network as part of their branded content line up and globally on Bloomberg Television. Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® extends beyond the weekly on-air program with digital content delivered on various video platforms across social media.