AAAED Announces the 2021 Roosevelt Thomas Champion of Diversity Award Honoree
Hilton will be recognized for its efforts to promote Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at the AAAED 47th National Conference and Awards Ceremony, October 15, 2021
We are delighted to honor Hilton for its recognized efforts to embrace the principles of diversity, equity and inclusion in today’s workplace.”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, USA, October 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Association for Access, Equity and Diversity (AAAED), an organization of equal opportunity, diversity and affirmative action professionals, announced that Hilton will be recognized for its efforts to promote diversity, equity and inclusion at the AAAED Annual Awards Ceremony. The awards celebration will be held on Friday, October 15, 2021 during the AAAED’s 47th National Conference and Awards Ceremony (October 7 – 15, 2021), themed “Reflect, Reset and Move Towards Justice, Equity and Inclusive Excellence.” The program will be held virtually from 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm ET and it will be open to the press. “We are delighted to honor Hilton for its recognized efforts to embrace the principles of diversity, equity and inclusion in today’s workplace,” said Dr. Richard Anthony Baker, president of AAAED.
— Dr. Richard Anthony Baker, President, AAAED
The Roosevelt Thomas Champion of Diversity Award is given to an organization or corporation for outstanding achievements in promoting diversity in the workforce. Named for one of the founders of “Diversity Management” and the Strategic Diversity Management Process, the late R. Roosevelt Thomas, D.B.A., advanced the concept of diversity in the workplace by writing and speaking about the importance of going “beyond race and gender” and advocating the integration of diversity principles into organizational management practices. The author of many publications on diversity management, Dr. Thomas wrote the seminal book Beyond Race and Gender: Unleashing the Power of Your Total Work Force by Managing Diversity (AMACOM, 1991).
Previous recipients of the Roosevelt Thomas Champion of Diversity Award include PepsiCo (2020), Cummins, Inc. and Eli Lilly and Company (2019), Southern Company Gas (2018), The Arizona Diamondbacks (2017), Oklahoma State University (2017), Northrup Grumman (2016), and IBM, the first recipient of the award (2009).
Hilton has been recognized by DiversityInc as No. 1 of the Top 50 Companies for Diversity in 2021. DiversityInc also rated Hilton as a Top Company on several specialty lists including No. 6, Top Companies for People with Disabilities (PwD); No. 8, Top Companies for Employee Resource Groups (ERG); No. 3, Top Companies for Mentoring; No. 5, Top Companies for Executive Diversity Councils; No. 7, Top Companies for Sponsorship; No. 3, Top Companies for Philanthropy; No. 10, Top Companies for Veterans; and No. 6, Top Companies for Board of Directors; and No. 2, Top Companies for Latino Executives. Fortune rated Hilton as one of the Best Companies to Work For in 2021 and Hilton was listed by Forbes as one of the Best Companies for Diversity.
“We are committed to creating the best, most inclusive home for our Team Members, and looking forward, we will continue to hold ourselves accountable to that commitment. We celebrate the diversity of everyone in our extended Hilton family and appreciate the unique experiences and perspectives they share with us every day.” Christopher J. Nassetta, President & CEO. (DiversityInc announcement)
“At Hilton, our culture is a reflection of our individual commitment to our values and appreciation for diverse perspectives. With over 170 nationalities represented in our workforce, we are committed to promoting an inclusive environment for our Team Members, guests and communities while leveraging diversity to fuel innovation and drive our growth.” DeShaun Wise Porter, Global Head of Diversity, Inclusion and Engagement. (DiversityInc. Announcement)
The AAAED 47th National Conference and Awards Ceremony is open to the press. For more information or to register for the Conference, go to: https://www.aaaed.org/aaaed/Conference_Agenda1.asp. To purchase a ticket for the awards ceremony, or to be a sponsor, click here: https://www.aaaed.org/aaaed/Sponsorship.asp. There is no charge for news media, but they are asked to register at https://web.cvent.com/event/b3824076-d018-4321-81ee-a0acb1498131/summary
Founded in 1974 as the American Association for Affirmative Action (AAAA), AAAED is a national not-for-profit association of professionals working in the areas of equal opportunity, compliance and diversity. AAAED has 47 years of leadership in providing professional training to members, enabling them to be more successful and productive in their careers. It also promotes understanding and advocacy of affirmative action and other equal opportunity laws to enhance the tenets of access, inclusion and equality in employment, economic and educational opportunities. AAAED is the longest-serving organization for the Equal Opportunity Profession. Its tagline is “Advocate. Educate. Activate.”
