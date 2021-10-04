Medical Robotic Systems Market to Perceive Substantial Growth by 2025 end, Says TMR

ALBANY, NY, US, October 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Strides in robotic systems continue to open new, incredible tangents in numerous paradigms in health care settings. Past and ongoing projects, included those funded majorly by governments, in developed countries are looking to broaden the scope of collaborative robots in medical applications. In coming years, new surgical systems will see the light of the day—approval for commercialization--in the medical robotic systems market. Igniting the growth will be promising clinical trials with animal models in numerous developing countries around the world. Tellingly, despite the inroads, sociotechnical challenges will linger on for some time to come. Stridently, the seemingly miraculous potential that medical robotic systems bring to healthcare and medicine will sine qua non for the market evolution.

Applications in Automated Surgery and Telemedicine Expand Horizon

Vast spectrum of health care applications include but not limited to automated surgery, rehabilitation, and telemedicine. Unprecedented technological advances in the troika of precision, control, and incision have been witnessed over the past five years. This doubtless has enabled medical robotic systems to chart new success stories in operating rooms particularly in gynecological surgery. Players in the medical robotics systems market have reaped consistent revenue gains from growing deployment of solutions in hospitals. Most notably surgeons have leveraged the potential of assisted robotics in complicated surgeries. Installations, to put the thing in perspective, of the prominent da Vinci Surgical System, since the approval of its first system, registered more than 25% increase over the past 17 years.

Robotics Manufacturers and Medical Companies Harness AI and 3D to Make Breakthroughs

Advancements in actuation technologies and haptic systems are key enablers to medical robotic systems functionality. Manufacturers in robotic systems are in race to extend new competencies to medical device makers to help surgeons ride on exemplary feats. Research to upgrade their systems relate notably to 3D visualization, artificial intelligence (AI) enhancement, and other automations to advance their functional benefits. New and promising technologies, thus, set the pace for new avenues in the medical robotic systems market. Two instances are the Single Port Orifice Robotic Technology and The Versius system. Apparently, clinicians are optimistic about the success of new surgical robots. A case in point is the use of 3D vision integrated with the da Vinci Robotic System for minimally invasive myomectomy. Other novel applications are sperm sorters and as robotic phlebotomist such as the Veebot.

Perhaps, the most profound scope of medical robotic systems is in minimally invasive surgery. Growing popularity of surgical robotic endoscopic surgery has expanded the horizon. Relentless research to this end has led to several ‘firsts’ in medical robotics. A recent case in point is robotic catheter that has shown potential in repairing valves. Concomitant advances in sensors and associated computing systems have opened windows to new opportunities for robotics developing companies in the market.

Numerous Gaps Led by Sociotechnical Challenges Remain

Another area is telerobotic system to advance the scope of specialized healthcare services, irrespective of distances. The drive for making health care accessible and affordable has reinforced the developments in this application area. Advent of enabling technologies in recent years has made telerobots more useful and practical.

All this paints a very optimistic scenario indeed.

However, trusting robots with our life can have several inexplicable ramifications. The most significant is sociotechnical challenges. To overcome these call for development in several directions. This broadly encompass the evolution of favorable regulatory, legal, and funding frameworks for advancing healthcare infrastructure. Design modification is another area that needs increased focus. Moreover, this may mean that clinicians particularly researchers work hard to reduce their learning curve in order to familiarize themselves with new array of technologies in the medical robotic systems market. The horizon is vast, and undoubtedly, promising.

