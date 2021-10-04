Apply Now for Cost Share to Help Implement Urban Water Quality Practices

DES MOINES, Iowa (Oct. 4, 2021) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig announced today that the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship is now accepting pre-applications for cost share funding to support conservation projects in urban areas. These conservation practices capture and treat rainwater to help reduce sediment entering local waterways and flash-flooding events.

“These locally-led projects are great ways for communities to help manage stormwater, reduce runoff and protect their local water sources,” said Secretary Naig. “Communities of all sizes are invited to submit proposals. There is funding available to support smaller and first-time projects as well as opportunities for communities to build upon larger, ongoing efforts.”

Examples of eligible urban conservation projects include bioretention cells, bioswales, native landscaping, permeable pavement, rain gardens, tree trenches and wetlands.

The proposed urban water quality improvement projects should be spearheaded and implemented by local leaders, organizations and volunteers. Successful pre-applications should leverage existing partnerships with local stakeholders who can help contribute financial and technical resources to ensure their success. Cities, counties, county conservation boards, Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCDs), or other units of government, not-for-profit non-governmental organizations (NGOs), public water supply utilities or watershed management organizations are eligible to submit pre-applications.

Projects should include a strong education and outreach component that helps raise awareness among homeowners, municipalities, businesses and other communities to encourage the adoption of urban water quality projects around the state of Iowa.

The pre-application must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Pre-application guidance can be found on the Department’s website or by contacting the Division of Soil Conservation and Water Quality at 515-281-5851. Stakeholders will be notified by Jan. 7, 2022 if they are invited to submit a full application. Full applications are due on Feb. 11, 2022 and selected projects will be announced in early March 2022.

The Department has offered cost share to help support urban conservation projects through the state’s Water Quality Initiative (WQI) funding since FY2015. To date, the state has awarded over $6.1 million in funding to support 80 urban water quality projects. The state’s funding has spurred an additional $26.4 million in project contributions from private partners and landowners.