Olympic Spa is Back

LA's Olympic Spa Re-Opens Doors

L.A.'s best Korean day spa has re-opened with a refreshed look and a better way to incorporate balanced wellness into your routine

Visiting the spa should be incorporated into your weekly routine, creating a healthy balance between your busy life, and taking care of yourself” — Patty Yoon, Owner

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- On October 15th, Olympic Spa will throw its doors open to clients once again. A big welcome back to our guests who have been patiently waiting for this day...and to all their friends they have told. Re-opening has never felt so good and Autumn is the perfect time to get back into the swing of taking care of yourself and restarting a wellness regimen to see you through the winter months.The newly renovated Korean day spa is an all-women, adult spa that will feature new pool therapies, updated and refurbished facilities, and a whole new way to incorporate balance and wellness into every client's routine.The pools have been resurfaced and realigned to fit with the Korean philosophy of wellness through balance. A Cold Water Pool for invigorating the body and improving mood, a Mineral Bath for softening the skin, and a Saltwater Pool for helping you reach a meditative state.The saunas have also undergone renovation with new tiles, refreshed paneling, and upgraded therapies for relaxation of the mind, body, and spirit. The addition of an Ice Sauna will quickly relieve and rejuvenate tired muscles and stress.Get ready for an all-new garden oasis. You can still bring your favorite book to read after your treatments and lay out on the chaise for a quiet chat or to work a bit, but now the space is also available for booking private, social or corporate events.Looking to achieve better focus while lounging at the outdoor Veranda? Guests can order delicious and healthy cuisines from nearby restaurants while enjoying complimentary fruit-infused waters and teas, great for restoring you after an invigorating and relaxing day in our care.Then head into the Indoor Lounge where guests can spend the remaining part of their day purifying their mind and body. Relax, stretch, meditate or just doze off on the Jade heated floors while targeting tension, breathing, or inflammation of tired muscles.Olympic Spa has taken this time off to rethink not only their physical space but also the treatments they offer their clients, bringing a modern spa fusion with Korean practices.Goddess, Bliss, and Akasuri massages will still be available, as well as new treatments including CBD Oil massage treatments. You can see the full menu of options on the newly revamped website at www.OlympicSpaLA.com This upgrade to not only the physical aesthetic but also the services creates a more luxurious atmosphere, allowing guests to step away from their busy lives and focus on creating harmony between the physical, mental, and spiritual aspects of life.Because the safety of our guests and staff is important, we no longer offer daily passes. Membership is the new business strategy being undertaken to do several things:• Increase regular usage by local clients for longer-lasting health benefits• Encourage community between members• Reduce crowding so that everyone can enjoy their visit• Create stable income for this rare, women-only wellness retreatDon’t worry! Personalized treatments and access are also still available.Out-of-towners, first-timers, and casual users can get the Korean day spa experience while members can take advantage of discounts, no appointment necessary access, and endless use of the day spa amenities. The spa is also the perfect spot for corporate events, birthdays, bridal showers, and more!“By introducing memberships at multiple price points, we can create a more stable business plan as well as recreate the atmosphere of community that I remember from growing up at Olympic Spa,” says Owner, Patty Yoon. “Visiting the spa should be incorporated into your weekly routine, creating a healthy balance between your busy life, and taking care of yourself. At Olympic Spa we want to be a part of creating that balance.”Located in the heart of KoreaTown at 3915 W Olympic Blvd, the spa is open for business six days a week from 10am-9pm PST, and closed on Wednesdays.If you have further questions, please call 323-857-0666, email spa@olympicspala.com or visit the website at www.OlympicSpaLA.com . You can also find us on Instagram , Twitter, and Facebook

About Olympic Spa