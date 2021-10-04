VCAAP II Application Deadline is October 24, 2021

The deadline to apply for the 2021 VT COVID-19 Arrearage Assistance Program (VCAAP II) is October 24, 2021. Applications received after that date will not be accepted.

VCAAP II provides financial support to customers who may face disconnection of service because of past-due balances for their electric, landline telephone, Vermont Gas (natural gas), water or sewer/wastewater charges.

For information about the program, and a link to apply, please see the Help with Past Due Utility Bills from the Vermont Department of Public Service webpage.