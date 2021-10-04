NobelBiz’s Webinar Series Welcomes Colleen Guffey to talk about The Steps of Implementing New Contact Center Technology

Technical Infrastructure Updates Can be Seen as True Landmarks in a Lifecycle of a Contact Center

Changing the infrastructure of a contact center isn't a jump from one boat to another, it really is a transition, and I think that's the key.” — Colleen Guffey

CHEYENNE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 12th episode of the NobelBiz Webinar Series premiered Wednesday, September 39th, 2021 / 12 pm EST | 9 am PT. The webinar can now be accessed on-demand on the NobelBiz official website In this new webinar episode, Christian Montes welcomes Colleen Guffey (Chief Compliance Officer at NobelBiz) to talk about the challenges and best practices of implementing new contact center technology: from common mistakes and frequent problems to efficient resource planning and time management. Join the discussion on the NobelBiz website and learn about the struggles and the joys of implementing a new contact center infrastructure.The technical infrastructure of a contact center is one of those few things that can make the difference between business failure and success. However, changing it with a new, more performance-oriented solution, can be a challenge, to say the least.This webinar will give viewers the chance to understand what it takes to change the technical infrastructure of a contact center, how the process looks like, what are the challenges, and some of the benefits of choosing to upgrade it.Watch this exclusive episode to learn about:• The role of Project Management in the technology implementation project• The roadmap of implementing new technology within a contact center• The main challenges of the implementation stage• Addressing the fears of contact center owners and managers• Implementing telecom projects vs. implementing cloud contact center software solutionsNobelBiz is a Contact Center software and voice carrier provider that has grown to serve Contact Centers globally.Being more an extension of its clients’ services, rather than a direct vendor, the company combines multiple carrier systems into a single unified network with worldwide backups. NobelBiz also offers advanced Omnichannel software solutions that handle text (email, webchat, SMS), social media, and voice in a single interface.The NobelBiz webinar series aims to deliver monthly information-rich episodes that can teach you how to improve your Contact Center business.Are you a proud member of the Contact Center industry? Do you want to impart your knowledge to our viewers? Do you know anyone who fits these criteria? Email us at mirela.otea@nobelbiz.com and let’s set up a meeting.

