A public hearing to consider the possible commutation of sentence for David Streeter, #170407

The Michigan Parole Board will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. to consider the possible commutation of sentence for David Streeter, #170407. The hearing will be conducted via video through Microsoft Teams and can be accessed by clicking HERE.

Those planning to access the hearing must call 517-335-1736 no later than October 29, 2021 to confirm attendance.

David Streeter was sentenced to three terms of 20 years to 75 years for the crimes of Controlled Substance-Operating/Maintaining a Lab Involving Hazardous Waste-Habitual 4th, Controlled Substance-Deliver/Manufacture-Methamphetamine-Conspiracy-Habitual 4th, and Controlled Substance-Deliver/Manufacture-Methamphetamine-Habitual 4th. David Streeter was sentenced on January 16, 2003 out of Muskegon County.

Adrianne Van Langevelde, Member of the Michigan Parole Board, will conduct the hearing under the provisions of the MCLA 791.244 prior to any recommendation for executive clemency by the Parole Board.

