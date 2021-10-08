AGH, Tulsa State Fair Join Forces to End Hunger
Against Global Hunger is hosting a sponsor-driven packaging event in hopes of packing a total 100,000 meals for the Tulsa community.
Our team members were excited to be able to team build in the community and when they found out they would be at the fair, the excitement grew.”TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The theme for the 2021 Tulsa State Fair is “11 Days of Awesome,” and in those 11 days you have a chance to make a difference in people’s lives by teaming up with Against Global Hunger.
The fair is unapologetically all about fun, but Against Global Hunger is proving that you can have fun and help others in need at the same time. AGH is giving you that opportunity with an event that will hopefully provide numerous local families with healthy food, and Gateway First Bank has already signed up to partner with AGH for the event.
Each year, on the fourth Thursday after Labor Day, tons of Oklahomans flock to the Tulsa State Fairgrounds to fill up on funnel cakes, turkey legs, beer, donut-burgers, deep-fried anything, and all the carnival rides they handle. As a matter of fact, over 1.2 million people attend the fair on average each year.
The fair started in 1903 as the “Tulsa County Free Fair” and morphed into the Tulsa State Fair that we know today. With the goal of providing an educational and entertaining experience to the community, it has nearly 120 years of history and continues to stand out as one of the premier fairs in the country.
Last year, the Tulsa State Fair was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, breaking the hearts of many Oklahomans. However, this year the Tulsa State Fair is back with a full head of steam, and it will run for 11 days, from Sept. 30 to Oct. 10. During that time, Against Global Hunger is hosting a sponsor-driven, food-packaging event, and everyone is invited to join in on the fun.
Food Packing Event
During the Tulsa State Fair’s 11 days of awesome, Against Global Hunger is hosting a sponsor-driven packaging event in hopes of packing a total 100,000 meals for the Tulsa community. This event is scheduled to take place in the Expo Building and we are asking for volunteers to help package high-nutrition food.
“Our community mission is to strengthen the Families and communities we serve,” said Susan Hall, Gateway First Bank Manager of Corporate and Community Engagement. “We met AGH last year and knew we wanted to partner with them on an event that would help both the community and our Gateway mission. This just lines up with our core values and our team members are passionate about community outreach.“
AGH has a daily goal of 10,000 meals and an event goal of 100,000 meals for families and children in the Tulsa community.
“Our team members were excited to be able to team build in the community and when they found out they would be at the fair, the excitement grew,” Hall said.
This is nothing new to Gateway. The bank often partners with organizations that are trying to make a difference in the community.
“Our Corporate and Community Engagement team works diligently with community organizations across the states where we do business in our efforts to give back. We have a robust outreach program called ‘Gateway Gives Back’ where our team members can find organizations so they can donate their time, talent and treasure too,” Hall said.
Sponsorship Packages
The event is sponsor-driven, and sponsorship packages are available for businesses or community groups. You have two options to choose from and they range from $3,500 to $35,000. You can be a sponsor for a single day or the entire 11-day event.
1 Day of Awesome - $3,500 x 10
(available Oct. 1 through Oct. 10)
This package includes your company name or logo displayed at all pre-event and post-event activities. Your company name or logo will be prominently displayed at the Against Global Hunger booth.
We will have a full day committed to promoting your business at the booth with sponsor-provided flyers, cards, and branding materials. We will also go live on social media platforms throughout the day promoting your business as the daily sponsor. Plus, your team will be on hand packing meals for the community to see. As a sponsor, you will send up to 10 people to engage in hands-on packaging for 4-6 hours to help package the daily goal of 10,000 meals. Volunteer tickets are included in the sponsor package.
11 Days of Awesome- $35,000 Total
(currently available)
This package includes your company name or logo displayed at all pre-event and post-event activities. Your company name or logo will be prominently displayed at the Against Global Hunger booth.
We will have the entire 11 days committed to promoting your business at the booth with sponsor-provided flyers, cards, and branding materials. We will also go live on social media platforms throughout the days promoting your business as the event sponsor. Plus, your team will be on hand packing meals for the community to see. As a sponsor, you will send up to 10 people to engage in hands-on packaging for 4-6 hours to help the daily goal of 10,000 meals. Volunteer tickets are included in the sponsor package.
Your sponsorship can directly provide 100,000 high-nutrition meals for local families.
About Against Global Hunger
Our partnerships are the lifeblood of our organization, and we can’t do it without caring volunteers and donors. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Against Global Hunger, Inc. is a 501C3 non-profit organization, and volunteers and organizations team up with us to package highly nutritious food, distributing it in Oklahoma and around the country. AGH works with missionaries, humanitarian organizations and other partners around the world to get this much-needed food into the hands of those who need it most.
