Empire Group Chosen for 2021 Manufacturing Caucus Award
The Innovation Award recognizes their dedication to sustainability and advancement of manufacturing in Massachusetts.
It’s important to us to be able to bring cutting-edge technologies to our clients, giving them unequaled design freedom, shorter lead times and a streamlined supply chain.”ATTLEBORO, MA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Empire Group, a leading full-service product development and advanced digital manufacturer, was recently honored by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts with a 2021 Manufacturing Innovation Award. Empire Group was chosen in recognition of its dedication to the sustainability and advancement of manufacturing in Massachusetts.
— Jason Enos, Founder & CEO of Empire Group
Empire Group was presented with the Innovation Award for developing a faster process for making face shields at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. “They utilize cutting-edge equipment compared to competing companies and create technology for medical fields that allow faster manufacturing than any other,” according to a press release from the office of state Rep. Jim Hawkins D-Attleboro.
“We’re honored to be recognized by the Commonwealth and are proud to be at the forefront of innovation in manufacturing in Massachusetts,” said Empire Group Founder & CEO, Jason Enos.”It’s important to us to be able to bring cutting-edge technologies to our clients, giving them unequaled design freedom, shorter lead times and a streamlined supply chain.”
The award ceremony took place at the Massachusetts Manufacturing Mash-Up, held at Polar Park in Worcester, MA on September 28, 2021. The Manufacturing Mash-Up brings innovative talent from around the Commonwealth together to solve challenges that impact their industry, allowing attendees to learn from each other, provide opportunities to network with people that can help their business become more successful and celebrate what is working in the ecosystem in Massachusetts.
The 6th annual manufacturing award ceremony was hosted by the legislature’s manufacturing caucus. Representative Jeffrey N. Roy and Senator Eric Lesser presented the award to Empire Group.
About Empire Group:
Empire Group is a full-service product development and advanced manufacturing company located in Attleboro, MA. For over 20 years, we have provided customized and advanced solutions to manufacturers on the East Coast, and across the US, that are in the aerospace/aviation, automotive, consumer goods, defense, industrial, juvenile, medical device, MEMS, and toy industries. Customers rely on us for our knowledge, experience, and wide range of services, including micro 3D printing, rapid injection molding using 3D printed composite tooling and production-scale additive manufacturing. Empire Group is an ITAR Registered and ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001:2013 certified company. For more information, visit www.empiregroupusa.com.
