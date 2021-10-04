a1qa Achieves the Remarkable Position Among the List of Best Software Testing Companies at GoodFirms - 2021
GoodFirms highlights a1qa for assisting various industries in enhancing their product quality & security.
a1qa is recognized for providing the most excellent Q.A. solution to test and have more control over the software production process.”WASHINGTON, WASHINGTON DC, UNITES STATES, October 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- a1qa holds a good market reputation as the USA's best performing and reliable software testing company. It assists various businesses by offering quality assurance and testing services for all software types to release high-quality and competitive products in the market. Currently, a1qa has secured the position among the list of Top Software Testing Companies at GoodFirms.
— GoodFirms Research
GoodFirms is an internationally recognized B2B research, ratings, and reviews platform. It builds a bridge for service seekers to associate with the best software and I.T. development companies effortlessly. The research team of GoodFirms.co conducts a profound assessment to evaluate each firm following three main key factors: quality, reliability, and ability.
Further, these elements are subdivided into several metrics, such as determining the complete portfolio, years of experience, market penetration, and client reviews. Hence, all the service providers obtain the scores focusing on metrics and then get indexed in the list of top software companies.
a1qa has achieved this remarkable place at GoodFirms for delivering top-notch quality assurance and software testing services for mobile, web, and desktop apps. It includes PPAs or custom-developed software deployed to any environment on different flavors of Agile, from simple ones to SAFe.
Check Out a Couple of Reviews for a1qa:
We chose A1QA as our software testing partner to prepare our EHR solution for HIPAA and ONC certification. A1QA assigned their HIPAA-certified testing engineers who made up a testing plan according to the regulations and carried out the full-cycle testing according to the certification requirements. As we were delighted with the delivered results, we also engaged A1QA's team in the functional testing of the EHR system. With this positive experience in mind, we plan to involve A1QA in our future software testing projects. - by Shoshana Parker (Senior Computational Biologist at SBH Health System).
A1QA managed to guide us through the project roadmap expertly and explained all technicalities. It also helped that they sent us reports daily without fail. As the project owner, I came to cooperate with A1QA most of all and can say I'm positively impressed with their speed and quality. They showed excellence in manual and automated tests, which were hard to pull off considering the number of integrations our system has throughout our entire suite of enterprise applications. - by Robert Hager (Chief Business Analyst at Simpson Strong-Tie).
Here you can take a look at the various services offered by a1qa company:
Testing Services
Test Automation
Performance Testing
Functional Testing
Security Testing
Localization Testing
Compatibility Testing
Usability Testing
Consulting Services
QA Audit
Quality Strategy
Educational Services
a1qa has delivered the best software testing and quality assurance services to various businesses, including the Fortune 500 companies. It has successfully delivered 1,500+ projects across multiple industries: eHealth, eCommerce, telecom, BFSI, M&E, I.T. and software development, real estate, utilities, and energy, among others. The key clients are some of the world's well-known companies whose software products are enjoyed by millions of end-users: Shell, Kaspersky Lab, Adidas, Pearson, United Nations, Yandex, SAP, etc.
About a1qa:
a1qa is a leading company with headquarters in Lakewood, Colorado, and runs offices and testing labs in EMEA. It was established in 2003, offering a full range of Q.A. services for 18+ years. The quality management system is certified to ISO 9001:2015. a1qa's highly experienced and dedicated team has completed 1500+ projects. In-house QA Academy helps 800+ Q.A. specialists sharpen professional skills, which they leverage to develop proper solutions within 10+ CoEs and R&D labs.
About GoodFirms:
GoodFirms is a Washington, D.C based research firm that aligns its efforts in identifying the most prominent and efficient companies and software that deliver results to their clients. GoodFirms research is a confluence of new age consumer reference processes and conventional industry-wide review & rankings that help service seekers leap further and multiply their industry-wide value and credibility.
Get Listed with GoodFirms.
Rachael Ray
GoodFirms
+13603262243
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn