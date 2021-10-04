Cosmetic surgery waiting lists in Turkey increased by 90% during the pandemic

Today's changes to England's travel rules brings positive news to Turkey's cosmetic tourism scene as an industry hit hard by the pandemic.

BIRMINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, October 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As one of the most popular hotspots for cosmetic surgery, Covid had a big impact on Turkey’s cosmetic tourism scene.

Revenue from health tourism in Turkey during 2019 was almost $1.2 billion. However, in 2020, this sum decreased by 50% as the number of tourists visiting for medical reasons dropped by 48%.

MedicoTrips is one of the leading institutions in Turkey for cosmetic surgery and has been hit hard. “Our waiting list has increased by over 90%. In the last two years we’ve only had one customer go due to quarantine restrictions.”

The recent changes to England's travel rules, however, brings positive news. The traffic light system is being replaced by a new system, one which involves two lists: a red list and a list for the rest of the world. As of 4th October, Turkey is now on the ‘rest of the world’ list.

Being on this list means if you’re fully vaccinated, you no longer have to do a pre-departure covid test before arriving into England. The day 2 PCR test that was required after arriving into England is also set to be dropped later in October for those who are fully vaccinated. Instead, lateral flow tests can be used. Those who are not fully vaccinated are still required to do a pre-departure test, a day 2 and day 8 PCR test once back in England, and self-isolate for 10 days upon their return. To shorten their isolation, Test to release on day 5 is still an option. However, the healing process involved in many cosmetic procedures means this quarantine won’t necessarily put people off travelling to Turkey, since many patients choose to stay inside whilst they recover.

The cosmetic surgery industry experienced a “zoom boom” during the pandemic that saw the British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons (BAAPS) reporting a 70% rise in requests for virtual consultations in 2020. With this increased demand for cosmetic procedures and the change in travel rules, Turkey's cosmetic surgery scene is set to bounce back as it works towards bringing in 1.5 million health tourists and generating a revenue of $10 billion by 2023.