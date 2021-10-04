Marine Veteran and Trial Lawyer Jason Wareham Joins The Law Center P.C.
The highly sought-after attorney returns home to serve the needs of the Denver communityDENVER, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veteran Marine trial and appellate lawyer Jason Wareham has returned home to join the firm founded by his father, The Law Center P.C. (“TLC”), in the Denver-metro area. Wareham has spent more than 13 years of active duty as a judge advocate for the United States Marine Corps.
Wareham joined the USMC after graduating from The Business School at the University of Colorado, Denver – actually commissioning as a USMC Officer out of the Auraria Campus officer recruiter downtown. Beyond his criminal trial and appellate work in the Marine Corps, Wareham deployed with the Third Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion from 2010 to 2011 advising on complex legal issues in combat. Following Afghanistan, Wareham continued his litigation career as head of the criminal defense department at the Marine base in 29 Palms as well as an appellate attorney practicing before the military courts of appeal as well as the U.S. Supreme Court. Wareham was the longest continually serving criminal defense counsel in USMC history. As a managing defense counsel for the Military Commissions Defense Organization, he defended alleged 9/11, U.S.S. Cole Bombing and Bali Bombing terrorists.
Wareham attended the Creighton University School of Law and received an LL.M. with distinction from Georgetown University Law Center specializing in computer and cloud-related offenses and evidence. He has extensive experience and unparalleled capability in criminal, civil, family, national security and clearance defense. While working as Managing Defense Counsel for the Military Commissions Defense Organization (MCDO), Wareham was recognized as a “genius-level attorney and litigator” by one of the most experienced practitioners in the field for more than 35 years. In 2019, Wareham received the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, awarded in the name of the Secretary of Defense to members of the Armed Forces who, while serving in a joint activity, distinguish themselves by non-combat outstanding achievement or meritorious service for his work with MCDO.
Wareham is routinely sought out by military and civilian litigators throughout the country to consult on the digital world of litigation and national security issues. He remains affiliated with the Marine Corps Reserves as a Lieutenant Colonel and strives to stay current on issues affecting military justice and national security.
He also brings to TLC a diversity of experience in complex high-stakes trial and appellate litigation incomparable to much of the Denver-metro, state or multi-state region. Additionally, Wareham’s leadership experiences leading Marines, trial attorneys, and complex commission teams ensures that the firm will attract and develop the highest talent and remain a cutting-edge law firm for practically any legal need.
Robert B. Wareham, CEO and founder of The Law Center P.C., said, “We are thrilled to welcome Jason to the firm. Not only do I have the opportunity to practice with my son, but we are able to welcome an accomplished trial and appellate lawyer who adds specialties and capabilities of practice to an already established firm in areas that will provide our community the highest-quality legal representation in the region.”
For anyone in need of complex criminal, civil, national security and clearance, military court-martial, firearms and family/divorce litigation, contact Jason Wareham at 303-991-5202 or visit thelawcenterpc.com. For any law students or lawyers seeking to develop themselves as top-shelf litigators, reach out to discuss employment opportunities with a growing, cutting-edge firm.
About The Law Center P.C.
The Law Center P.C. is an innovative law firm serving Colorado from their offices in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. They also serve clients with estate planning needs in Eastern Colorado, Nebraska and Kansas from Goodland, Kansas. The Law Center P.C. represents clients in family law, criminal justice, trust and estate, business and tax planning and transactions, civil litigations, state and federal firearms laws and Second Amendment rights. For further inquiries, please contact media@thelawcenterpc.com.
###
Media Relations
The Law Center
+1 303-991-5280
email us here