CSNRI Enhancing Pipeline Integrity with New Proven Composite Solutions
CSNRI adds new product to its composite repair solutions for pipeline rehabilitation and repair. A+ Max™ is a complimentary product to the current A+ Wrap™.
Our R&D team developed A+ Max to work alongside the already successful A+ Wrap family, focused on addressing specific field optimization identified by pipeline operators and contractors.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CSNRI has added a new product to its composite repair solutions for pipeline rehabilitation and repair. A+ Max™ is a complimentary product to the current A+ Wrap™ and provides another tool for pipeline operators to enhance pipeline integrity. A+ Max combines the same field-proven chemistry of the A+ Wrap family with a stronger and thicker fabric to reduce installation time and increase safety.
— CSNRI President, Cedric Oudinot
A+ Wrap was developed to address the need for a quick, easy, and flexible composite repair for buried pipelines. Coming in various widths and lengths, the pre-impregnated system eliminates field saturation practices while maintaining flexibility to reinforce elbows, tees, and other geometries. The water-activated polyurethane resin enables successful installations underwater, on sweating pipe, or in a splash zone.
A+ Max is intended for more severe defects, higher pressure repairs, and/or use on larger diameters that would otherwise require a higher layer count using the A+ Wrap system. While not as nimble as A+ Wrap on smaller pipes or odd geometry, A+ Max is designed for large diameter pipes with thick walls and severe damage.
Installed using the same techniques and skills, the two products now work hand in hand to further meet the needs of the pipeline rehabilitation industry.
A+ Wrap and A+ Max have been thoroughly tested and meet the following regulations and standards: US CFR 192 and CFR 195, CSA Z662, ASME B31 standards, ISO 24817, and ASME PCC-2 Article 401.
CSNRI President, Cedric Oudinot said: “Our R&D team has developed the A+ Max product extension to work alongside the already successful A+ Wrap family, focused on addressing specific field optimization identified by pipeline operators and contractors. A+ Max continues to build on the highest repair quality for approved defects, such as corrosion and dents, while further reducing time to backfill by eliminating field saturation and compressing installation cycle time.”
CSNRI is a world-leading manufacturer of highly innovative, engineered, composite products for the repair and rehabilitation of critical infrastructure. Visit the CSNRI website for more information on the company’s full range of composite solutions for transmission lines and process piping.
About ClockSpring|NRI
ClockSpring|NRI is shaping the future of critical infrastructure through innovative composites, valves, and concrete solutions. With global headquarters in Houston, TX, the company manufactures high-performance critical infrastructure construction and repair products and provides associated engineering support and training services. ClockSpring|NRI solutions are delivered via the CSNRI, GeoTree and Advanced Valve Technologies brands and are used to construct, maintain, strengthen, protect, and rehabilitate oil, gas, and water pipelines, natural gas distribution lines, high-consequence industrial pipework, tanks, storm and sanitation assets, and civil structures. ClockSpring|NRI products are easy to install, cost-effective to deploy, and durable for decades. www.cs-nri.com
