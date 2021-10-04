FinTechs from 100 countries join the Finnovating platform in only 3 months

The Finnovating platform has positioned as the first global network connecting the FinTech ecosystem with corporations and investors around the world.

MADRID, SPAIN, October 4, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since its global launch last May, the Finnovating platform has positioned itself as the first global network that connects the FinTech ecosystem of more than 50,000 companies with corporations and investors around the world. The company, based in Spain and with offices in the United States, broke the record of having active users from 100 countries in only 3 months, when at the end of August, it reached this number with the incorporation of South Africa, Cambodia, Kenya, Australia, El Salvador, Malaysia and Kazakhstan.Although Finnovating has analyzed FinTech in 150 countries, according to its CEO, Rodrigo García de la Cruz , "the weight of these 100 active nations is the main driver of global innovation, although our goal is to continue adding companies to be part of the platform until we reach the last corner of the world. Innovation and technology today are more global and digital than ever, and we work without barriers.”As a result of its rapid expansion, Finnovating has had a great impact in regions such as Latin America, where in recent months it has reached almost 50% penetration in countries such as Argentina, Mexico, Chile and Colombia, followed by Brazil and Peru. The leading platform for B2B activity in the FinTech sector, which fosters co-creation and collaboration between players leading technological innovation, is already highly recognized in Latin America and Europe, and is being well received in the United States, China and Canada.Yannick del Ponte, the CEO of ID Finance Mexico, a pioneer in FinTech innovation and a leading member of Finnovating, states that the platform is exceeding all his expectations: "For ID Finance it is a great opportunity not only to connect with Fintechs from all verticals around the world, it is a necessary experience in a hyperconnected world that opens investment possibilities and new ways to maintain business relationships.”Through a differentiated value proposition within the finance universe, Matching as a Service offers unique functionalities to its members. These include the opportunity to perform filtered and customized searches in the Discovery area, the ease of finding thousands of potential clients to collaborate with in just one click thanks to the proprietary algorithm that optimizes the Matches space, and the detailed categorization of more than 600 different business models, which means unlimited collaboration opportunities for investors and corporations active on the platform. Dana Vogt, CEO and Founder of MazoMazo, leading company in creating a sustainable financial ecosystem, explains that “being part of the Finnovating platform means forming part of the global startup ecosystem in an efficient and effective way. It allows us to contact other investors and/or potential partners across the globe and simultaneously they can contact us.”In addition, in the Challenges area, users will be able to both launch and apply for global open innovation and investment projects that will accelerate the transformation of today's financial sector. Equifax, Finnovating’s diamond partner, describes the partnership: “Our alliance with Finnovating allows Equifax to have direct contact with a Fintech ecosystem of more than 50,000 companies worldwide. Innovation has been part of Equifax's DNA since its inception and, therefore, having the possibility of accessing a large community and collaborating in investment projects, co-creation and development of initiatives is part of the transformation strategy in which we are immersed." explains Ofelia Alonso, vice president of Strategy and Digital Transformation for Iberia.“We are seeing how the need for companies to open their businesses and their investment accounts to other regions is growing exponentially. We have seen in recent weeks that interactions on the platform are already more international than local. In addition, we have identified a great mutual interest by European and Latin American companies to close collaboration agreements, as well as a growing appetite of Asian companies to open markets in Europe and LatAm.” states Rodrigo García de la Cruz, CEO and Founder of Finnovating.The company has reported that in the coming months they will be able to further detail the innovation and capital flows that are occurring on the platform, to help better understand the opportunities for collaboration, investment and the most disruptive technology trends in such innovative sectors as FinTech, InsurTech and PropTech.

