Capitaliz launches to positive advisor feedback in the North American market
Following the successful launch event 10X-Live into the North American market, the Capitaliz software has received high praise from M & A and Exit professionals
Capitaliz has been built specifically to solve the issue of timely and efficient delivery of consistently high-quality business evaluation and assessment report at scale for exit planning advisers.”SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, October 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the successful launch event of 10X-Live into the North American market, the Capitaliz software has received high praise from M & A and Exit professionals, and the onboarding of new advisers has already started.
— Craig West, Succession Plus
Following the event, conducted for two days for both business owners and their advisers, many of whom are Certified Exit Planning Advisors (CEPA). Over 200 advisers enjoyed a detailed 2-hour demonstration of the software, including a live client case study. Advisers registered a lot of positive feedback:
"There is nothing that Capitaliz can't do" - CEPA – Auckland, New Zealand
"Capitaliz adds a service to our portfolio with the active advising between initial valuation and final sale" - M & A Advisor – Vancouver, Canada
"Capitaliz runs on steroids" - CEPA, M & A adviser - Washington DC, USA
Founder Craig West, after the event, was surprised by the interest and response "my LinkedIn was pinging even during the presentation and kept going for several days. I knew we had something of interest and use to this market – having been thru the journey of trying to find something myself to use with our clients – and failing to find anything. Capitaliz has been built specifically to solve the issue of timely and efficient delivery of consistently high-quality business evaluation and assessment report at scale for exit planning advisers."
The Capitaliz software has been used in West's firm Succession Plus (Australia's largest exit planning firm and now operating in NZ & UK). It is based on the Intellectual property he has designed over 12 years. West said during the event, "The Business Insights Report is the core of the software, we have delivered this report to over 700 business owners, and it forms the basis of our advice on Business Succession and Exit planning for every single client. My goal is to see that as many mid-market business owners' as possible maximise the value of their business and achieve a successful exit – putting this tool into the hands of as many advisers as possible is a big step forward in that direction."
Capitaliz is working closely to onboard advisers, introduce the five-stage value acceleration model into the North American exit planning community, and attend several industry events in early 2022. The growth of the business in Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom has been based on accrediting advisers locally, which will expand considerably with the Capitaliz platform.
The platform has been launched with extensive learning resources – an online learning platform called the CAP Academy, which takes advisors thru the underlying methodology, training them in hands-on use of the tool and assessing their performance as a critical part of the accreditation. West says, "it is critical that new advisers are up to speed to maintain quality and consistency and to enable them to assist clients design better and implement Business Succession and Exit plans."
