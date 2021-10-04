Christine Ichim Recognized by SF Giants for her Work Fighting Cancer

Christine Ichim, the first woman to rollerblade across Canada, with husband, former Paramedic Captain Terry Hogue Christine Ichim recognized by San Francisco Giants Community Fund Christine Ichim is the first woman to rollerblade across Canada



SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, October 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Francisco resident and biotech CEO Christine Ichim was recognized by the San Francisco Giants Community Fund for her continuous work in battling cancer.

Ichim was selected as a finalist for the SF Giants Community Spirit Award honoring her upcoming fundraiser for the San Francisco Fire Fighters Cancer Prevention Foundation. On October 15, 2021 Ichim, the first woman to rollerblade across Canada, will pull out her rollerblades once more to raise money and awareness for cancer affecting members of the fire service.

“It is an honor to be recognized as part of the community of people who make a difference in San Francisco,” Ichim said. “Cancer is the number one cause of line of duty deaths in the fire service. Not fire, not accidents, but cancer. I want to thank the San Francisco Giants for their generosity and devotion to the community here in San Francisco.”

The Giants invited her to attend a recent game where she was recognized along with the other honorees during the game.

Ichim received the consideration for her upcoming event to raise funds and recognition for the San Francisco Firefighters Cancer Prevention Foundation. In 1996 Ichim, a native of Kitchener, Ontario, became the first woman to rollerblade across Canada, a feat she embarked on to raise money and awareness for leukemia research. Her mother Florica was a leukemia patient who had entered the final stages of her disease. Ichim, determined to save her mother’s life, rollerbladed across Canada to encourage her mother to fight and prove that the human spirit is indomitable. Ichim’s mother not only lived to see her daughter complete the cross-Canada trek but thanks to advances in medical treatments, live another 14 years after, enjoying the birth of her first grandchild before she passed away.

On October 15th Christine Ichim will commemorate the 25th anniversary of completing that epic voyage by rollerblading across San Francisco accompanied by members of the San Francisco Fire Department and other public agencies. All donations raised will go to the Firefighters Cancer Prevention Foundation.

“I’m doing this because my husband is a retired paramedic captain from the San Francisco Fire Department and he has lost too many friends to cancer”, said Ichim. “I want to help the ones who are always there to help us.”

