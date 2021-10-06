Worldwide Smartphone Market Forecast 2021 to 2025 | Valuates Reports

Global mobile phone market volume reached 1.55 billion units in 2020, down 13.2% year-on-year.

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smartphone Market Forecast 2021 to 2025

Global mobile phone market volume reached 1.55 billion units in 2020, down 13.2% year-on-year. The decline was attributed mainly to the COVID-19 outbreak and the lukewarm replacement demand for 5G smartphones. With COVID-19 vaccines rolling out around the world and more people going back to work, the demand for mobile phones is expected to resume in 2021. Global mobile phone shipment volume is anticipated to top 1.65 billion units in 2021, up 6.3% year-on-year while smartphone shipment volume to grow 7.8% year-on-year and reach 1.4 Bllion units in 2021. The mobile phone and smartphone CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) is estimated at 2.34% and 3.62%, respectively, for the period 2020-2025.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/MICR-Comm-4Q21/smartphone-industry-forecast-2021

List of Topics

"An update of worldwide mobile phone market forecasts for the period 2019-2023, with breakdowns by price point and by operating system.
It also examines mobile phone market volume and market share by the world's main regions, including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, China, and Asia Pacific (including Japan).
Analyst insights on changes in strategies of major brands and shipment forecast for the period 2021-2025"

Get Free Sample: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/MICR-Comm-4Q21/Smartphone_Industry_Forecast_2021_to_2025

Inquire for Customized Data: https://reports.valuates.com/request/customisation/MICR-Comm-4Q21/Smartphone_Industry_Forecast_2021_to_2025

Similar Reports:

1. Possible Development of the Smartphone and Mobile Processor Markets After Huawei Ban: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/MICR-Semi-2E20/possible-development-of-the-smartphone-and-mobile-processor-markets-after-huawei-ban

2. Development of Smartphone Fingerprint Recognition Technology: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/MICR-Comm-4W14/development-of-smartphone-fingerprint

3. The Taiwanese Smartphone Industry 2Q 2019: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/MICR-Comm-1F11/the-taiwanese-smartphone-industry

4. 5G Enabled Smartphone Market: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-10U6135/global-5g-enabled-smartphone

5. 5G Enterprise Market: https://reports.valuates.com/reports/ALLI-Manu-0Q56/5g-enterprise

Valuates Sales
Valuates Reports
+1 425-388-2538
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Worldwide Smartphone Market Forecast 2021 to 2025 | Valuates Reports

Distribution channels: Electronics Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Valuates Sales
Valuates Reports
+1 425-388-2538
Company/Organization
Valuates Reports
k647 brigade cosmopolis, whitefield main road
Bengaluru, 560066
India
+1 425-388-2538
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Valuates offers an extensive collection of market research reports that helps companies to take strategical decisions to stay ahead of the market competition. For us, quality is everything. We partner with leading publishers to deliver superior reports to our customers. Our team of seasoned market research analysts will help identify your company needs and assist you with their expertise to pick the best report from our vast report repository.

Valuates Reports

More From This Author
Freight Brokerage Market Size is Projected To Reach USD 77770 Million By 2027 At A CAGR of 5.2% - Valuates Reports
Worldwide Smartphone Market Forecast 2021 to 2025 | Valuates Reports
Big Data Security Market size worth over $54,237 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of 18.8% | Valuates Reports
View All Stories From This Author