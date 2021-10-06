Worldwide Smartphone Market Forecast 2021 to 2025 | Valuates Reports
Global mobile phone market volume reached 1.55 billion units in 2020, down 13.2% year-on-year.BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smartphone Market Forecast 2021 to 2025
Global mobile phone market volume reached 1.55 billion units in 2020, down 13.2% year-on-year. The decline was attributed mainly to the COVID-19 outbreak and the lukewarm replacement demand for 5G smartphones. With COVID-19 vaccines rolling out around the world and more people going back to work, the demand for mobile phones is expected to resume in 2021. Global mobile phone shipment volume is anticipated to top 1.65 billion units in 2021, up 6.3% year-on-year while smartphone shipment volume to grow 7.8% year-on-year and reach 1.4 Bllion units in 2021. The mobile phone and smartphone CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) is estimated at 2.34% and 3.62%, respectively, for the period 2020-2025.
View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/MICR-Comm-4Q21/smartphone-industry-forecast-2021
List of Topics
"An update of worldwide mobile phone market forecasts for the period 2019-2023, with breakdowns by price point and by operating system.
It also examines mobile phone market volume and market share by the world's main regions, including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, China, and Asia Pacific (including Japan).
Analyst insights on changes in strategies of major brands and shipment forecast for the period 2021-2025"
Get Free Sample: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/MICR-Comm-4Q21/Smartphone_Industry_Forecast_2021_to_2025
Inquire for Customized Data: https://reports.valuates.com/request/customisation/MICR-Comm-4Q21/Smartphone_Industry_Forecast_2021_to_2025
Similar Reports:
1. Possible Development of the Smartphone and Mobile Processor Markets After Huawei Ban: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/MICR-Semi-2E20/possible-development-of-the-smartphone-and-mobile-processor-markets-after-huawei-ban
2. Development of Smartphone Fingerprint Recognition Technology: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/MICR-Comm-4W14/development-of-smartphone-fingerprint
3. The Taiwanese Smartphone Industry 2Q 2019: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/MICR-Comm-1F11/the-taiwanese-smartphone-industry
4. 5G Enabled Smartphone Market: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-10U6135/global-5g-enabled-smartphone
5. 5G Enterprise Market: https://reports.valuates.com/reports/ALLI-Manu-0Q56/5g-enterprise
Valuates Sales
Valuates Reports
+1 425-388-2538
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn