APAC Chillers Market Growing at a CAGR of 5.4% to Reach $7,426.0 Million by 2027

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- An increase demand for compact, energy-efficient, and small heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems to control room atmosphere is anticipated to stimulate the growth of the chiller industry. In addition, increase in construction spending in emerging countries such as India, China, Brazil, and others is anticipated to fuel the growth of the chiller market. For instance, Thailand government planned to spend $40.The APAC chillers market size was valued at $5.4 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $7.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2020 to 2027. However, one of the major restraints for APAC chillers market is high initial capital investment and setup cost. Chillers require around 150% to 200% of the cost to install similar tonnage of water-cooled standard chiller. In addition, fluctuation in raw material prices is anticipated to hampers the growth of the market. Conversely, technological innovation in the chillers is predicted to offer lucrative opportunities for the APAC chillers market development.Key Benefits For StakeholdersThe report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging APAC chillers market trends and dynamics.In-depth market analysis is conducted by APAC chillers market estimations for the key market segments between 2019 and 2027.Extensive analysis of is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.The APAC chillers market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.Top 10 Key Market PlayersCarrier Global CorporationMitsubishi Electric CorporationDaikin Industries LtdDimplex Thermal SolutionsLG ElectronicsJohnson Controls International PlcGree Electric Appliances Inc of ZhuhaiMidea Group Co. LtdThermax LtdTrane Technologies PlcKey Market SegmentsBy TypeScrew ChillerScroll ChillerCentrifugal ChillerOthersBy End UserChemicals and PetrochemicalsFood and BeveragesMedicalOthersBy CountryChinaIndiaJapanMalaysiaSingaporeVietnamIndonesiaThailandPhilippineMyanmarSouth KoreaTaiwanRest of Asia-Pacific