MAINERS™ EXTREME COLD MITTS BACK IN STOCK WITH NEW COLORS FOR WINTER 2021

Mainers Mitts are back starting October 11th

After Diverting Resources to Make Vaccine Distribution PPE Products, The Mainers Brand is Ready to Offer Consumers the Mainers Extreme Cold Mitt.

Now that Winter is approaching, we’re thrilled to shift production resources back to making the best winter mitts ever made.” — Jim Woldenberg

TRENTON, ME, USA, October 5, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tempshield Cryo-Protection, the leader in certified products for the safe handling of cryogenic materials, is proud to announce that its Mainers ™ line of extreme cold mitts will be relaunched and back in stock on October 11, 2021.The relaunch will feature two new color options – including black and red (red in stock November 2021) – in addition to the navy blue featured during Mainers’ 2020 Kickstarter campaign.The campaign was funded in four hours, demonstrating a significant interest in top-quality, USA-made cold weather hand protection. Unfortunately, a confluence of pandemic-related events forced Tempshield to delay the official launch of Mainers until the fall of 2021.Specifically, since dry ice is required to ship most COVID-19 vaccines, Tempshield saw an unprecedented demand for Cryo-Gloves, which protect hands while handling materials stored at sub-freezing temperatures. To keep up with orders for the handmade gloves, Tempshield employees worked nights and weekends through February of 2021.“As excited as we were about launching Mainers, the efficient distribution of an effective vaccine helped save lives, so we had to give that first priority,” said Jim Woldenberg, CEO of Tempshield Cryo-Protection. “Now that Winter is approaching, we’re thrilled to shift production resources back to making the highly sought-after Mainers Extreme Cold Mitts.”Woldenberg added the company has also updated key manufacturing processes to improve efficiency. The two new colors, meanwhile, will offer an option to complement virtually any jacket or coat. What hasn’t changed is the handmade quality or the commitment to US manufacturing and premium-grade US-sourced materials.• To learn more about Mainers, visit mymainers.com.• To learn more about Tempshield Cryo-Protection, visit tempshield.com. Press kit available at bit.ly/Mainers• For sample inquires contact Jeff Faye at jeff@mymainers.com.###Mainers is an all-new outdoor brand created by TempshieldCryo-Protection. Designed and manufactured by hand in Trenton, Maine, Mainers aims to deliver professional-level protection from cold to outdoor enthusiasts of all types with no compromise products built with top-quality materials.For more information, visit www.mymainers.com

Summer's Over - Let's Get Ready for Winter