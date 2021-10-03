Submit Release
News Search

There were 47 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,424 in the last 365 days.

Governor Lamont Provides Update on COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing Requirements Among State Employees

Press Releases

Governor Ned Lamont

10/03/2021

Governor Lamont Provides Update on COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing Requirements Among State Employees

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that the state has made significant progress in compliance with the executive orders requiring either COVID-19 vaccination or weekly testing among executive branch state employees.

As of 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 3, 2021:

  • About 23,000 (74%) are fully vaccinated;
  • About 5,000 (15%) will receive weekly testing; and
  • About 3,000 (11%) are currently non-compliant.

The administration continues to expect that most of the remaining non-compliant employees will submit the required documentation to the state by the evening of Monday, October 4, and that there should be minimal impact to operations as a result.

The state employee vaccination and testing requirement only covers the executive branch and does not apply to the legislative or judicial branches.

Twitter: @GovNedLamont
Facebook: Office of Governor Ned Lamont

You just read:

Governor Lamont Provides Update on COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing Requirements Among State Employees

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.