Press Releases

10/03/2021

Governor Lamont Provides Update on COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing Requirements Among State Employees

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that the state has made significant progress in compliance with the executive orders requiring either COVID-19 vaccination or weekly testing among executive branch state employees.

As of 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 3, 2021:

About 23,000 (74%) are fully vaccinated;

About 5,000 (15%) will receive weekly testing; and

About 3,000 (11%) are currently non-compliant.

The administration continues to expect that most of the remaining non-compliant employees will submit the required documentation to the state by the evening of Monday, October 4, and that there should be minimal impact to operations as a result.

The state employee vaccination and testing requirement only covers the executive branch and does not apply to the legislative or judicial branches.