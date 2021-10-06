Despite Memphis White Supremacy, Racism & Black on Black Racism Kickboxing film place Memphis in Kickboxing film History

World Kickboxing Champion Memphian Anthony "Amp" Elmore wrote, produced, directed, starred In America's 1st Kickboxing film "The Contemporary Gladiator." The film tells the challenges of a Black Karate enthusiast who transition from traditional Karate to Kickboxing

The 1989 film starring Jean Claude Van Damme is listed as America's 1st Kickboxing film. To the contrary America's 1st Kickboxing film was Memphis produced film "The Contemporary Gladiator" staring Memphis Kickboxing Champion Anthony "Amp" Elmore., Released in 1988.