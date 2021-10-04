2019-2027 Global Load Break Switch Trends, Type, Trait, Crop Type, Key Competitor Analysis - ABB, Eaton, Ensto, Fuji, GE
Stratistics MRC report, Load Break Switch Market Forecasts to 2027 – Global Analysis Application, Key Players, Types, End User and By Geography
The refurbishment of aging electrical infrastructure in the region is expected to drive the market in Asia Pacific. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for load break switches.”MARYLAND, GAITHERSBURG, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Load Break Switch Market is accounted for $2.34 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $4.17 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. Increasing investment in the power distribution sector and refurbishment of aging power infrastructure are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, slowdown in global oil & gas sector and availability of counterfeit products are hampering the market growth. Load break switch refers to a disconnect switch whose function is to make or break the electrical connection at certain specified levels of current. A load break switch is generally used for medium voltage level systems for the purpose of switching and protection. In simpler terms, a load break switch is designed to cut off the healthy circuits or to disconnect the load in case of any faults or for maintenance purpose. As a safety measure, load break switches are turned on under no-load conditions. Hence, it has no making capacity unlike the Circuit Breaker which are designed to operate under abnormal conditions such as over current or transients, in order to clear the fault and isolate the electrical system and the connected load. Some of the key players profiled in the Load Break Switch Market include ABB, Eaton, Ensto , Fuji Electric, GE, Katko Oy, Larsen & Toubro Limited, Lucy Electric, Powell Electric , Rockwell Automation, Inc., Safvolt Switchgears Private Limited, Schneider, Siemens, and Socomec.
— Stratistics MRC
Installations Covered:
• Indoor
• Outdoor
Types Covered:
• Air-Insulated Load Break Switch
• Gas–Insulated Load Break Switch
• Oil-Immersed Load Break Switch
• Vacuum Load Break Switch
Applications Covered:
• Photovoltaic Installations
• Machine Control
• Power Distribution
End Users Covered:
• Commercial
• Industrial
• Utilities
