INTERTEL, an Ontellus Company, Partners with Duck Creek Technologies to Help Insurers Manage Injury Claims
New medical canvassing service helps adjusters better assess claimants’ medical treatment histories
Our partnership with Duck Creek reinforces our commitment to serving the insurance industry as we continually strive to streamline the claims process for insurers and end user assignors...”COLUMBIA, IL, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INTERTEL Inc., a leader in medical canvassing, announced today its partnership with Duck Creek Technologies (Nasdaq: DCT), a leading provider of SaaS insurance core systems, to offer medical canvassing across the United States for P&C insurers.
The integration between INTERTEL and the Duck Creek Platform will give insurers the ability to seamlessly request medical canvassing and receive results within Duck Creek Claims, drastically reducing the time needed for entry of assignment information and providing workflow efficiencies.
Adjusters utilize INTERTEL’s canvassing service to uncover and verify a claimant’s medical history to expose possible pre-existing conditions and claims. INTERTEL’s Duck Creek integration allows Duck Creek users the ability to request a new medical canvass from INTERTEL through Duck Creek Claims, simplifying the claims handling process for adjusters.
“Canvassing is one of the most effective ways to paint the most accurate picture of a claimant’s treatment history, so it is a key part of the medical claims assessment process for insurers,” said Steve DeRossett, president of INTERTEL. “As the leading provider of medical canvassing in the United States, INTERTEL is pleased to partner with the leader in SaaS core systems solutions for the industry. Our partnership with Duck Creek reinforces our commitment to serving the insurance industry as we continually strive to streamline the claims process for insurers and end user assignors to reduce the cost and time associated with the claims handling process.”
With INTERTEL’s Duck Creek integration, claims adjusters will be able to:
• Securely initiate medical canvass requests, saving time as claim information auto-populates, eliminating the need to retype claimant information
• Track all details related to medical canvass and view status updates and notifications within Duck Creek Claims
• Securely receive completed medical canvass reports, automatically uploaded to Duck Creek Claims
INTERTEL has completed over 1.5 million medical canvasses on a national scale, providing the expertise to uncover and verify medical treatment history. With proven and streamlined workflows implemented for all major business lines in all 50 states, the INTERTEL large facilities database is constantly verified.
“The largest and highest-quality data set available is necessary for swiftly and efficiently handling claims that involve medical treatment,” said Elizabeth Del Ferro, Vice President, Partner GTM at Duck Creek Technologies. “INTERTEL offers insurers an unparalleled quantity and quality of actionable data that can provide a distinct competitive advantage, and Duck Creek is thrilled to welcome them into our rapidly-growing partner ecosystem.”
About INTERTEL, Inc.
INTERTEL is the nation’s leading provider of medical and social canvass data to the insurance industry. INTEREL’s dedicated staff serves insurance companies, self-insured companies and third-party administrators around the world. INTERTEL is an industry architect in providing the most secure, consistent and quality information to the claims industry.
About Duck Creek Technologies
Duck Creek Technologies (Nasdaq: DCT) is a leading provider of core system solutions to the P&C and General insurance industry. By accessing Duck Creek OnDemand, the company’s enterprise Software-as-a-Service solution, insurance carriers are able to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek’s functionally-rich solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. For more information, visit www.duckcreek.com.
