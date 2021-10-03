Hulkzilla iPhone13 Pro and iPhone13 Pro Max Case Disrupts Market with Innovative and Intuitive Features
Strong, proven, protective case can be hung on the wall, opens bottles and is hands-freeLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hulkzilla today announced the launch of its crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo. Hulkzilla is raising funds for the company’s development campaign for the new, state-of-the-art iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max multiuse case.
To speed the cutting-edge product to early adopters in the market, Hulkzilla initiated the Indiegogo fundraising campaign that is getting a great deal of attention from innovation seekers looking for the newest and best technology. Its international team of engineers and entrepreneurs has worked long and hard on Hulkzilla cases for older handsets. The group has forecast availability for end of 2021 or early 2022 for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone Pro Max because of advanced demand.
Hulkzilla has specially engineered protective armor that has been thoroughly tested for 3.5 meters of drop resistance and offers complete protection against damage. The case comes in four cool colors (red, silver, black and blue) and has a hands-free stand that also doubles as a versatile flip-up bottle opener. If the owner of the phone wants to be stand-free, the Hulkzilla case can be hung on a wall using a simple hook, allowing for easy selfie taking and live streaming.
The Hulkzilla case utilizes comfortable materials that have a baby skin feel. Its proprietary designs will also eliminate the issues of sticky fingerprints, so the phone will always feel fresh.
