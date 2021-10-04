Servicely Announces Partnership with NST IT Solutions in Australia
IT Managed Service Provider to adopt the Servicely AI Workflow Platform to bring innovation to the Australian market
The customer is the centre of NST's world. In Servicely we have found a partner that complements and extends our service offering by radically improving employee and customer experience.”SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Servicely, a market-leading AI workflow platform software vendor, today announced its partnership with NST IT Solutions. Through this partnership NST will offer Servicely’s world-class solution to power service desk and business workflows for its customers and the market.
— Nigel Anderson, CEO NST
NST will recommend and deploy Servicely’s SaaS solution, which helps customers address the following issues:
• The need to offer users, particularly the hybrid workforce, easy and low-friction access to a wide range of enterprise services through one portal
• The need to extend and unify service management from IT to other business units, including HR, Finance, Facilities, Field Services, Managed Services, Telco and custom workflows.
• The need to generate massive efficiencies in service operations through process rationalisation and AI automation
NST has already deployed Servicely to one of its many customers, and sees broad applications for the technology.
According to NST Managing Director Nigel Anderson,
“The customer is the centre of NST's world and we make sure that they are our top priority. In Servicely we have found a partner that complements and extends our service offering by radically improving employee and customer experience.”
Servicely’s CEO Dion Williams said,
“We are always keen to partner with organisations that share our goal of helping our customers make their organisations smarter, simpler and better. NST IT Solutions are very impressive in their ability to take complex technologies and put them together to deliver an unsurpassed user-experience. We are proud to be able to support NST in that mission.”
About Servicely
Servicely was founded with the goal to make our customers’ workflow and service experience smart, simple and better.
The core team came out of the leadership team of a managed service provider that at the time was ServiceNow’s biggest integration partner worldwide.
After managing over 400 ServiceNow deployments, this team designed Servicely to update and improve on that experience with a generational shift in platform and AI technology.
Servicely’s key differentiators are a workflow platform that makes it fast, easy and secure to integrate diverse workflows across business units, as well as market-leading AI that drives performance well beyond standard conversational AI approaches.
About NST IT Services
NST was formed back in 1979, specialising in the IBM SNA networking space.
Around 2005 the business started moving into the Managed Services arena. Whilst continuing with emulation and application modernisation solutions, the managed service business started to grow, and today represents the main focus of the company. Today we focus on delivering cost-effective and knowledgeable IT solutions for companies around the world.
We maintain high-availability data centre facilities for our hosted and cloud-based clients, and an international NOC serving all customers.
NST’s core goal is to deliver our clients an unsurpassed user-experience. We are committed to ensuring that our customers’ needs are fully met. We can boast that we have never lost a contract due to our doing, and as such our clients are our best references.
Our head office is located in Lane Cove (Sydney), NSW Australia.
Ben O'Loghlin
Servicely
+61 402 474 171
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn