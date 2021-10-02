TBI Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Rogersville

At the request of 3rd District Attorney General Dan Armstrong, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to the shooting of a man during an interaction with authorities in Rogersville Friday night.

Shortly before 11 p.m. Friday, a Rogersville police officer spotted a truck on Main Street that was the subject of a BOLO (Be On the Lookout) out of Hamblen County. Early reports indicate the officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver instead tried to make a U-turn and crashed into the side of a house. As the officer got out of his vehicle and approached the truck, the driver backed the truck up and struck the officer’s vehicle. Initial reports from the scene indicate the subject then drove the truck toward the officer, who fired shots into the truck, striking the driver. The male subject was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The officer was not injured during the incident.

TBI agents continue to work to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters; that decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead, refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.