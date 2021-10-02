TechThirsty Makes Tech Easy for End User

TechThirsty aims to make technology easier for users

We wanted to create a space where people can find answers to day-to-day problems of handling technology.” — Nishtha Shukla Anand (Founder – TechThirsty.com)

CHANDIGARH, INDIA, October 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technology impacts every part of our life. Keeping this in mind, one of India's premier content companies Pen Pundit Media re-launched its portal TechThirsty.com to focus on a better lifestyle with the changing technological trends. Started as a women-in-tech portal in 2012, the focus has since shifted to embracing technology and making the best use of it.

TechThirsty founder Nishtha Shukla Anand says, “We wanted to create a space where people can find answers to day-to-day problems of handling technology. As devices, apps and software become a part of our lives, we need to keep abreast of lifestyle technology trends that make our lives easier and safer. Every second, there is a technological advancement. It’s for us to use that responsibly to keep ourselves and our community safe.”

Another key focus will be to introduce our readers to the latest technological trends using terminology that is clear and easily understood, she emphasised. As information becomes rampant, we want to demystify technology, she added.

“We make sure,” said Nishtha Shukla Anand, “that clear and concise information is put together in layman’s terms so that the end user can get maximum benefit from it. Also, we owe it to ourselves to be tech savvy in today’s dynamic world and change the way we work and live.”

With this, TechThirsty.com has launched several new categories such as Tech Life, Women in Tech, Tech Wars and Company News. They plan to include new categories that will focus on cyber security and health technologies as well.

With the tagline “Stay Hooked, Stay TechThirsty”, the website hit 100,000 monthly users recently.