DUBBED "THE BIGGEST NIGHT IN INDIE GOSPEL MUSIC" THE 6TH ANNUAL AVIDITY AWARDS SUPPORTS MENTAL HEALTH INITIATIVE
OFTENTIMES SHUNNED WITHIN FAITH-BASED COMMUNITIES, MENTAL HEALTH IS ADVOCATED THROUGH PARTNERSHIP WITH THE AVIDITY AWARDS
The Avidity Awards partnership with Mental Health advocacy is refreshing and encouraging to the body of Christ.”CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, October 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The biggest night in independent gospel music, the 6th Annual Avidity Awards, takes place Thursday, October 14th, at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. LeJuene Thompson and Maurice Griffin host this year’s highly-anticipated event, which features inspirational performances from the most regarded independent artistry.
— ELEV8 Magazine
Melvin Crispell III, Ruth La’Ontra, and Jules Judah have been added to this year’s list of performers who will grace the Booth Playhouse Theater stage in Charlotte, NC. Attendees will also experience performances by Adrion Butler, Robyn McGhee, Brea Miles, Steven Dalton & LSOC, La’Kea Stokes, Asaun Bynum, The Agape Music Group, and many others over the two-day experience.
Top nominees for awards this year include Dr. James Mable, Jr., and Monica Lisa Stevenson, each receiving several nominations, including Song of the Year, and Artist of the Year. Other celebrated artists receiving multiple Avidity nominations include Keyla Richardson, C. Ashley Brown Lawrence, Robyn McGhee, and host Maurice Griffin.
Dr. Leonzo Lynch, Senior Pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Charlotte will receive the Ministry Lifetime Achievement Award, and Avidity Emerging Artist Performers include Robyn McGhee, La’Kea Stokes, Norris J., and Asaun Bynum.
North Carolina Gospel Announcers Guild president, radio host, and artist manager, Bishop Arvetra Jones, Jr, will receive the Radio Lifetime Achievement Award for his many years of support to independent artistry.
Veteran Gospel artist, songwriter, producer, and Charlotte native, Patrick Love will receive the Music Lifetime Achievement Award for his 27+ year career in the Gospel music industry.
This year, Avidity Awards also recognizes those who have been instrumental in humanitarian efforts and community advocating for mental health. In partnership with Better Beginnings Healthcare Solutions (Fayetteville, NC) and Real Talk Counseling (Charlotte, NC) the Avidity Awards is proud to undergird Jules Judah in his Mental Health Awareness Campaign and will present several members of the community with introductory counseling sessions.
Avidity Promotions is proud to be this year’s presenting sponsor. With support from additional sponsors, including ELEV8 Magazine (Song of the Year presenter), Black Gospel Radio (Traditional Female Vocalist presenter), Revival Music Co., and LRae Entertainment, the 2021 Avidity Awards is set to be the independent artist event of 2021.
The Avidity Awards will tape live at the Booth Playhouse Theater on Thursday, October 14th. For more information and to purchase tickets visit theavidityawards.com. Follow The Avidity Awards on social media for updates and more @AvidityAwards. COVID-19 safety protocols are posted as well.
About Avidity Awards
The 6th Annual Avidity Awards will be presented by Avidity Promotions in conjunction with The Elite Gospel Music & Ministry Academy (TEGMMA). Formerly known as the Key of Gospel Music & Ministry Awards, the newly renamed Avidity Awards will expand the scope and reach of the show to non-traditional Gospel audiences and will assemble an array of independent Gospel music artists, groups, and spiritual leaders on one stage for what is sure to be an explosive evening of great performances and excitement! The Dallas-based Avidity Promotions will produce the 6th Annual Avidity Awards. With five annual shows successfully completed, the Avidity Awards has rapidly gained national and international notoriety as “The Biggest Night in Independent Gospel Music.”
About Avidity Promotions
Avidity Promotions is a preeminent full-service radio promotion and marketing firm based in Dallas, Texas, providing services primarily to Gospel radio formats across the United States. Our national campaigns cover the extensive panels of radio stations to Billboard (BDS), Mediabase, DRT, as well as internet, satellite, and syndicated radio. We offer specialized promotion and marketing solutions with focuses on radio promotion, publicity/PR, music marketing, digital music outlets, and online publicity to artists and bands. Avidity Promotions operates at the highest level of efficiency and integrity so that you receive the maximum promotion, exposure, and attention.
About Booth Playhouse Theatre
The Booth Playhouse Theatre at Blumenthal Performing Arts serves the Carolinas as a leading cultural, entertainment, and education provider. Blumenthal Performing Arts receives operating support from the Arts & Science Council and North Carolina Arts Council. Blumenthal Performing Arts is also supported by PNC Bank, sponsor of the PNC Broadway Lights. For more information, call (704) 372-1000 or visit BlumenthalArts.org.
