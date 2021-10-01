Governor Newsom Signs Legislation 10.1.21

Published:
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that he has signed the following bills:
- AB 342 by Assemblymember Mike Gipson (D-Carson) – Health care coverage: colorectal cancer: screening and testing.
- AB 381 by Assemblymember Laurie Davies (R-Laguna Niguel) – Licensed facilities: duties.
- AB 451 by Assemblymember Dr. Joaquin Arambula (D-Fresno) – Health care facilities: treatment of psychiatric emergency medical conditions.
- AB 457 by Assemblymember Miguel Santiago (D-Los Angeles) – Protection of Patient Choice in Telehealth Provider Act.
- AB 462 by Assemblymember Wendy Carrillo (D-Los Angeles) – Licensed Professional Clinical Counselor Act.
- AB 518 by Assemblymember Buffy Wicks (D-Oakland) – Criminal law: violations punishable in multiple ways.
- AB 651 by Assemblymember Mike Gipson (D-Carson) – Endowment care cemeteries: examination, investigation, and discipline.
- AB 1158 by Assemblymember Cottie Petrie-Norris (D-Laguna Beach) – Alcoholism or drug abuse recovery or treatment facilities: recovery residences: insurance coverage.
- AB 1347 by Assemblymember Reginald Byron Jones-Sawyer, Sr. (D-Los Angeles) – Bail: premiums.
- AB 1407 by Assemblymember Autumn Burke (D-Inglewood) – Nurses: implicit bias courses.
- SB 226 by Senator Richard Pan (D-Sacramento) – Medi-Cal: County of Sacramento.
- SB 434 by Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) – Substance abuse and mental health services: advertising and marketing.
- SB 447 by Senator John Laird (D-Santa Cruz) – Civil actions: decedent’s cause of action.
For full text of the bills, visit: http://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov
