Governor Walz: Duluth COVID-19 Community Testing Site to Double Daily Capacity, Add Weekend Testing

[ST. PAUL, MN] – Today, Governor Tim Walz announced the state’s Duluth COVID-19 community testing site at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center (DECC) is expanding its capacity by doubling daily capacity and adding a weekend testing day.

Effective October 4, the site will expand to 10,000 square feet from the current 5,000 square footage space. This expansion will increase the site’s capacity to roughly 1,000 tests per day. The site’s current capacity is approximately 500 per day.

The week of October 4, the testing site will be open Monday, October 4 through Saturday October 9 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Beginning the week of October 11 and continuing indefinitely, the site will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Currently, the site is open Monday through Thursday.

“Testing is still one of the best tools we have in our fight against COVID-19, and we’re doing whatever we can to ensure every Minnesotan has access to it,” said Governor Walz. “Getting tested at the DECC is easy, low-barrier, and no cost to you. Minnesotans in and around Duluth looking for a test have a great option right in their backyard.”

“Testing helps keep our families and communities safe and healthy from COVID-19, and now Duluth area residents have even more access to free testing,” said Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “If you need a test, don’t wait – getting tested at a community site like the DECC is easy and no cost to you.”

“With school back in session and activities moving indoors as the seasons change, testing remains an important tool for protecting our families and communities from COVID-19,” said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm. “By expanding our robust, collaborative testing program, we have removed testing obstacles for families across the state. In addition to getting vaccinated, social distancing, masking, and staying home when sick, we know testing can help us slow the spread of the COVID-19 and limit its negative impacts for individuals, families and communities.”

Demand for COVID-19 testing has increased throughout Minnesota. To tackle the Delta variant head on, the state also expanded its capacity by opening four new community sites in the months of August and September. At the state’s community sites, testing last week was up roughly 13 percent from the prior week. Testing capacity through the state’s community testing site program will expand further in the near future as the state continues to assess current and projected testing needs.

The Duluth site is located at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center (DECC) at 350 Harbor Drive, Paulucci Hall.

Testing is free and open to Minnesotans who believe they need a COVID-19 test, with or without insurance. State guidance on who should get tested can be found on the COVID-19 Testing webpage. Those who arrive for a test should avoid eating, drinking, chewing, or smoking anything for at least 30 minutes before providing a sample. Once they arrive at a testing location, they will self-administer the test by salivating into a funnel attached to a small tube. Site staff will be available on-site to monitor the collection process. While walk-ins are welcome, people seeking testing at state sites can still schedule an appointment . Tests will be processed in Minnesota at the saliva lab in Oakdale. Results will be provided via email in approximately 24-28 hours after the lab receives the testing sample.

Accessibility accommodations are offered at the state’s community sites. To request an Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), spoken language, American Sign Language and/or other accommodation, Minnesotans are encouraged to call the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 Public Hotline, 1-833-431-2053, between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Translative services are also available on-site. Patients are encouraged to make requests two to three business days before their visit to ensure time to coordinate accommodations.

