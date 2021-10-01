Office of the Governor News Release: Flags to fly at half-staff in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service

HONOLULU – At the direction of the President of the United States, Gov. David Ige has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawai‘i state flag will be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and upon all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawai‘i National Guard in the State of Hawai‘i, on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.

This action serves to honor the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. President Biden proclaimed October 3 – 9 as Fire Prevention Week to pay respect to our brave firefighters and first responders who put their lives at risk daily for their fellow Americans.

“Our firefighters risk their lives day after day to protect our community, sometimes even paying the ultimate sacrifice, to keep us safe,” said Gov. David Ige. “Like President Biden, I encourage everyone to learn about fire safety and prevention so we can protect our heroes and prevent the tragic loss of life.”

To view President Joe Biden’s proclamation, click here.

