Governor Dunleavy Recognizes the Passing of Former Rep. Anthony Vaska

Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy and First Lady Rose Dunleavy are extending their deepest sympathies to the loved ones and friends of former State Representative Anthony Vaska who passed away September 29th.

“The First Lady and I wish to express our heartfelt condolences to former Representative Vaska’s family as they mourn the loss of an amazing man,” said Governor Dunleavy. “Vaska was an inspiration to many Alaskans. He will be remembered as an honorable Alaska State Representative and a Vietnam Veteran of the United States Marine Corps. His presence will be missed by many.”

Vaska was from Bethel, Alaska, and served as a state representative from 1981 to 1984. Before serving as representative, he received his Master of Arts degree in Social Anthropology from Stanford University. He went on to work for Nunam Kitlutsisti as Assistant Director, the University of California Berkeley as an instructor, and the Yup’ik Language Center of Kuskokwim Community College as the Director.

Governor Dunleavy has ordered that Alaska state flags fly at half-staff sunrise to sunset on Monday, October 11, 2021 in honor of Representative Vaska.

