Maine DOE Update – October 1, 2021

From the Maine Department of Education

Reporting Items

As a reminder, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) is accepting applications to receive funding for school renovation projects through the School Revolving Renovation Fund (SRRF). The application deadline is October 29, 2021. | More

To assist those who are responsible for the important task of reporting and validating CTE staff data to the Department of Education, the DOE Data Team will be holding a webinar on Tuesday October 14th at 10am. This webinar will focus on how to report CTE staff data to the state and how to validate it. | More

News & Updates

October is National Farm to School Month! Celebrate in Maine by filling your school kitchens and lunch trays with local food. Now is the perfect time of year to connect with a local farmer or grower and support their work. Celebrate food and nutrition education, school gardens and orchards, and the bounty that fall in Maine provides us! | More

Our team at the Department of Education is here to support you and your colleagues throughout this year, as you continue to provide a welcoming and safe school where students can grow and learn. We recognize the challenges you face every year, and the extraordinary ones that COVID-19 continues to present. Please remember that our Office of School and Student Supports and our Maine School Safety Center are here to help. They offer a library of resources, frequent virtual technical assistance and support meetings, and a team of specialists who will collaborate with and advise schools and educators with best practices. | More

In April 2020, to ensure continuity of learning when schools closed to in person instruction due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) launched ConnectKidsNow! with funding from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund (GEER). Through this program, connectivity was ensured by providing hotspots to 26,702 students, which met 100% of the need reported by schools between April 2020 to June 30, 2021. | More

As the Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to surge through the communities of Maine, our schools are also being impacted by the increasing cases of this highly transmissible disease. While our education staff members are providing outstanding and eagerly anticipated safe, in-person learning this year, many students and staff may be impacted by required isolation or quarantine. | More

As directed by Title 20-A §254, sub-§17, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) has been working in collaboration with the Maine Principals’ Association (MPA), Maine Association of School Nurses (MASN), and the Maine Concussion Management Initiative (MCMI) to create a process for concussion incidence reporting. During the first year of implementation, the concussion workgroup is providing support to schools that are currently utilizing the Head Injury Tracker (HIT). HIT was developed by MCMI 2013 with the goal of providing schools with an ability to identify high-risk activities for brain injuries by tracking patterns of concussions within their school systems. The HIT platform is available at no cost and provides schools with an easy, confidential, and secure method of collecting concussion data for their students. | More

The next meeting of the Commission on Educational Opportunity for Military Children will be held virtually on Wednesday October 27th at 9:00am. Interested parties may email Tyler Backus at tyler.backus@maine.gov to receive the agenda, meeting materials, and instructions on how to attend the meeting. | More

Thank you for your ongoing and heroic service to the students of Maine. We recognize and hear the challenges you are facing, and have gathered in one place a few resources to assist you as you continue to provide for the academic, nutritional and social emotional needs of your students. | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is excited to share an opportunity to celebrate and highlight the amazing education workforce in Maine! The Fenway Bowl, Boston Globe Media, and partner sponsors are seeking nominations for education workforce (teachers, professors, education staff, administrators, and anyone working in education in Maine) who are making a difference. | More

The 2021 Fall ACTEM Conference (Association of Computer Technology Educators of Maine) is virtual this year, hosted by Hopin, a very reliable and successful platform. The conference is FREE for all ACTEM members, $20 for in-state non-members, and $30 for out-of-state educators.| More

It’s official! It’s live! Registration is open! On November 4th and 5th join the Maine Youth Action Network (MYAN) at the UMaine campus or online for two days of connection, community building, and so much more. The Maine Youth Leadership Conference is designed by and for middle and high school-aged young people, as well as their adult allies and advisors. Participants will experience inspirational keynotes, build community and leadership skills in person or in virtual “homerooms,” and engage in their choice of interactive workshops led by young people and adults from around the state of Maine. | More

On October 1, 2021, schools may order sample bottles to begin testing drinking and cooking water fixtures for lead. Maine schools need to either work with their local water professionals or use the provided training materials to identify water sampling locations, collect water samples, coordinate with A&L Laboratory, report results, and follow up with plans/procedures/actions based on the sampling results. If you haven’t done so already, your school should designate someone for this responsibility. | More

In the next few weeks, the Office of Special Services will release important informational videos to gather feedback from stakeholders on Maine’s State Performance Plan/Annual Performance Report (APR). | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Professional Development & Training Opportunities

New to a school library and/or changed libraries? Join the Maine Association of School Libraries (MASL) and its members members in small groups to chat about your questions and ideas. | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Data team will be holding a training session on October 5th at 1pm to discuss how School Administrative Units (SAUs) and private schools should be submitting English Learner data to the state. | More

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities

