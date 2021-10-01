Submit Release
News Search

There were 567 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,015 in the last 365 days.

13th Judicial District to move to new case management system November 1

TOPEKA—Officials in the Office of Judicial Administration announced today that courts in the 13th Judicial District will be brought onto a new centralized case management system November 1.

The 13th Judicial District is composed of Butler, Elk, and Greenwood counties.

Kelly O’Brien, chief information officer and project director, said a detailed schedule for the district’s transition to the new system will be released next week. 

“Our schedule will describe how the transition affects court operations and court users, but the disruption will be minimal,” O’Brien said. “We will get the information out as quickly as we can so people who rely on these courts can plan.”

Courts already using new case management system

The centralized case management system is currently used by courts in 23 counties in east-central and southeast Kansas:

  • 4th Judicial District (Anderson, Coffey, Franklin, and Osage counties);

  • 6th Judicial District (Bourbon, Linn, and Miami counties);

  • 8th Judicial District (Dickinson, Geary, Marion, and Morris counties);

  • 11th Judicial District (Cherokee, Crawford, and Labette counties);

  • 14th Judicial District (Chautauqua and Montgomery counties);

  • 19th Judicial District (Cowley County);

  • 21st Judicial District (Clay and Riley counties); and

  • 31st Judicial District (Allen, Neosho, Wilson, and Woodson counties).

System is key to eCourt plan

The centralized case management system is a key component in the Supreme Court’s eCourt plan. Its implementation in courts statewide will allow district and appellate case data to reside on a single web-based platform, transforming the way the state court system serves the people of Kansas.

You just read:

13th Judicial District to move to new case management system November 1

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.