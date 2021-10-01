Michiganders who get food assistance will have more buying power; Increase of nearly 7% takes effect in October to help families eat healthy

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Oct. 1, 2021

LANSING, Mich. - Michiganders who receive food assistance will see a permanent increase of approximately 6.8% in their monthly benefits beginning in October, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced.

Due to a larger-than-normal annual increase in benefits from federal funding at the beginning of the new fiscal year, people who receive food assistance will experience an increase even as a temporary 15% hike related to the COVID-19 pandemic expires effective this month.

For example, the maximum monthly benefit for a household of four increases from $782 to $835.

"Increases in monthly food assistance benefits have helped Michigan residents feed their families during an international pandemic," said Lewis Roubal, MDHHS senior deputy director for opportunity. "As the temporary 15% hike expires, we are pleased that our federal partners have acted so that families who need help putting food on the table will still receive a modest increase in their benefits. MDHHS remains committed to helping address food insecurity in Michigan."

Monthly increases based on household size are as follows:

Household Size Monthly Increase 1 $16 2 $29 3 $42 4 $53 5 $63 6 $76 7 $84 8 $96

MDHHS administers the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). The USDA Food Nutrition Service under the Biden administration reviewed monthly food assistance payments and determined that an annual increase greater than the cost-of-living was warranted because the amount of SNAP benefits has not kept up with increases in the cost of a healthy diet.

Michigan recipients of food assistance do not need to take any action to receive the increased amount. It will be added to their October benefits. In Michigan more than 1.25 million people in close to 680,000 households receive food assistance.

