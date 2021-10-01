West Coast Psybient Downtempo Electronic Musician Marc-E Releases Experimental, Impactful “Catharsis”

Vancouver-based Psybient/Downtempo Electronic musician Marc-E has announced the release of experimental new full-length album "Catharsis", out October 1, 2021.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vancouver-based Psybient/Downtempo Electronic musician Marc-E has announced the release of experimental new full-length album "Catharsis", out October 1, 2021. Electronic music enthusiasts can expect a multi-layered psychedelic experience as well as plenty of live instrumentation and syncopated hand drums. Marc-E used creative recording techniques, employed the sounds of multiple instruments and embraced his own sound effects as well as the natural world around him to create this boundary-breaking release.

With track names like "Acceptance", "Seed of Faith" and "Shadow Work", listeners can also expect a musical compass for their own inner journey. Marc-E's "Catharsis" is undoubtedly music for the creative, deep thinker ready to let go of unnecessary mental trappings.

Since a young age, Marc-E has spent much of his life working on music projects, including contributions to multiple albums and multinational tours. He has taken the experiences and knowledge learned to create music that is distinctive and unforgettable. He includes the listener on his psychedelic and spiritual journey.

From the Artist:
Catharsis is very experimental, I used many creative and unique recording techniques. The vibe and feel of Catharsis is to release past traumas and find comfort in the moment, and move on with full confidence in life.

"Catharsis" is Marc-e’s third full length studio album, following up 'Here Again' and 'Sub Ek'. It is available now on major platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and Bandcamp.

