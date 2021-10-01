Submit Release
Gov. Wolf Signs House Bill 1591

Today, Governor Wolf signed into law House Bill 1591 which delays any census-based county class changes, upholding their current status, until the 2030 census. This decision is regardless of the 2020 census data but gives county commissioners the ability to enact an ordinance or resolution for change of classification by February 22, 2022. After the 2030 census, the standard procedure for increasing or decreasing county classifications will go back into effect, considering both the 2020 and 2030 census information.

This bill also repeals sections 210 and 211 of the Second Class County Code since they mirror present provisions of the County Code and conflict with the amendments presented in this bill.

