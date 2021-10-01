3-in-1 Microwave, Grill, and Oven Saves Space and Time

Equator Combo Microwave Oven

The Equator Appliances CMO 1200 is a multi-use appliance that delivers 1500 Watts of microwave power, a 1050 Watt grill, and a 1450 Watt convection oven.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances recently announced the launch of their new CMO 1200 3-in-1 Microwave + Grill + Oven, an ultra-efficient appliance designed to save homeowners, apartment dwellers, and more valuable kitchen space and cooking time.

The CMO 1200 serves as a 1500 Watt microwave, a 1050 Watt grill, and a 1450 Watt convection oven. It also has the option of 10 Power Levels and allows the user to select Microwave only, Convection only, Microwave+ Convection, Grill only, and Microwave + Grill through the touch control panel options.

“At Equator, making everyday chores easier is a big priority,” said Nick Mathews. “With the CMO 1200, we’re extremely proud to deliver 3 powerful appliances in one. Not only does the CMO 1200 occupy just 1.2 cu feet of space, but it also can cook in less time and deliver that backyard grilled taste without having to leave the kitchen.”

The stainless steel CMO 1200 can be used as a freestanding countertop appliance. The combination oven also includes the option for Express Cook, Weight/Time Defrost and multiple Combination Function cooking options.

“With Combination cooking, like Microwave + Grill, you can achieve fast cook times with optimal texture or consistency. It’s a revolutionary and highly efficient way to conquer mealtime.” continued Nick Mathews.. The unit also features a cooking complete reminder, an audible cue to let you know that your food is cooked and ready to be served.

By combining multiple appliances in one, the CMO 1200 is also a cost-saving option for kitchens of all sizes and budgets. The 3-in-1 appliance measures 11.8 x 21.2 x 18.2 and is equipped with a Child Lock for safety. It weighs 42 pounds and works on 120V electricity. Plus, the CMO 1200 bears proof of UL Certification, a third party verification that ensures the unit’s wiring can handle the electricity according to the product description. Like all Equator Appliances, the unit is also protected by Equator’s one-year parts and labor warranty.

Home chefs who had the opportunity to test the CMO 1200 prior to launch have reported positive reviews, with one noting, “The Combo Microwave Oven CMO 1200 is the perfect option for my small apartment galley kitchen. Not only does it get so much done in a compact space, but it also allows us to grill when we don’t even have access to a backyard. I love it! This just makes every meal so much easier.” It can be ordered today from Amazon, Lowes, Home Depot, Overstock, Wayfair at an MSRP of $359.

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers, and other essential home appliances. Equator's groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media, including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, Better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal, and Oprah. Now commencing its 31st year in business, Equator remains committed to More details - www.EquatorAppliances.com