VertiMax Announces Keynote Speakers For Their 4th Annual Global Summit
The VertiMax 2021 Summit will include two world-renowned Keynote Speakers.
VertiMax loves supporting the hundreds of thousands of athletes, coaches, trainers, and fitness professionals around the world who make up our wonderful community. They are our inspiration.”TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VertiMax, the world leader in sports performance, functional, and rehabilitative training systems will be hosting their fourth annual Global Summit that will be virtual and offered free Sat, October 16, 2021, 11:00 AM – 1:30 PM Eastern.
— Bryan O'Rourke
VertiMax, firmly committed to supporting and educating the Sports Performance and Fitness community, invites professionals, athletes, and sports and fitness enthusiasts from around the world to join the live, virtual Fourth Annual Global Summit.
The VertiMax Summit 2021 will include three action-packed hours of seminars and workshops including VertiMax workouts to help support your athletes’ training development.
The VertiMax 2021 Summit will include two world-renowned Keynote Speakers:
Trevor Anderson will be Presenting on The Game Plan - For Training and Life. Anderson is a Certified Strength & Conditioning Specialist, TRX Master Instructor & owner of the Better Every Day® Performance Institute.
Lee Taft will discuss The Business of Speed. Developing Your Speed Program Business.
Taft is a Performance Coach, Keynote Speaker, Author & Known As "The Speed Guy".
The 2021 VertiMax Summit will also include VertiMax Master Trainers, Steve Leo, and Chris Gorres as they deliver programming and workouts for Vertical Jump and Speed Acceleration.
The VertIMax Global Summit was launched four years ago and is part of the overall strategy to deliver VertiMax education and resources to the VertiMax community around the world.
VertiMax shifted the annual in-person event to an online virtual education seminar in 2020 due to Covid restrictions. In an abundance of caution and to reach the largest global audience possible, this year’s 2021 summit will also be virtual.
Bryan O’Rourke, an operating partner in VertiMax through his firm Vedere Ventures, had this to say, “ The team at VertiMax really loves supporting the hundreds of thousands of athletes, coaches, trainers, and fitness professionals around the world who make up our wonderful community of folks, young and old. They are our inspiration. We are so happy to be able to deliver these great speakers and education during the 2021 event to them for free.”
Please visit https://www.vertimax.com/news/vertimax-2021-4th-annual-global-summit-free-virtual to learn more and to register.
# # #
About VertiMax
VertiMax provides sports, functional, and rehabilitative training solutions to fitness facilities, training centers, and high school and college athletic programs, including for use by student and professional athletes at home or on the field. Thousands of US high schools and 80% of D1 universities utilize VertiMax technologies and platforms, including their portable Raptor product. Over 40% of professional US sports teams like the Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots, among others, utilize the technology extensively. VertiMax solutions are also used around the globe by leading Olympians, athletes, and sports teams.
To learn more, visit www.vertimax.com or follow @VertiMax on major social networks
brandi bergeron
Moon Mission Media
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn