State Auditor's E-Update - 10/1/2021

1. Message from Auditor Blaha

PSA for Townships: This is a final reminder that the deadline to request Local Fiscal Recovery Funds from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) is this coming Monday, October 4, 2021. These funds are here for you to help with financial recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The form to request ARP funds is quick and easy to fill out.

At this point, only 60% of Minnesota Townships have applied for these funds. You do not need to submit a plan for the funds -- the form simply asks for basic township and contact information. Please don't miss this opportunity to help your community!

2. Released: Pension Newsletter

The September Pension Newsletter has been released. The Newsletter provides an update on 2021 fire and supplemental state aid distributions, and on requirements for the deposit of state aid. The Newsletter also provides a link to the 2022 User Authorization Form that is used to provide relief association accountants and auditors with access to reporting forms. A link to the updated website for the Minnesota State Board of Investment is also provided.

3. TIF: 2021 Temporary Transfer Authority Spending Plans Must Be Submitted to the OSA

In 2021 the Legislature enacted and expanded temporary authority to transfer unobligated tax increments for purposes of assisting private development consisting of the construction or substantial rehabilitation of buildings and ancillary facilities, if doing so will create or retain jobs in the state. To use this authority, TIF authorities must create and approve a written spending plan after holding a public hearing. Written spending plans must be submitted to TIF@osa.state.mn.us as soon as possible after their approval.

For more information, see the OSA Statement of Position entitled Temporary Transfer Authority (2021 Law).

If you have any questions, please contact us at TIF@osa.state.mn.us.

4. Avoiding Pitfall: Approval of Town Meeting Minutes

The Office of the State Auditor often reviews town meeting minutes. We recommend that regular board meeting minutes are handled as follows: Once the minutes are prepared they should be signed by the town clerk. Once approved by the board, usually at the next board meeting, the minutes should be signed and dated by a board member, preferably the chair, to indicate that they are the official town board meeting minutes.

Minnesota law requires that meeting minutes of the annual meeting and of special meetings of the electors be signed by the clerk and by the moderator of the meeting. If the town clerk is elected as moderator, the minutes must also be signed by a supervisor in attendance at the meeting.

This Avoiding Pitfall is available on our website.