10/01/2021

Durham Physician Voluntarily Surrenders License To Practice Medicine

HARTFORD, Conn.—Durham physician Sue Mcintosh, MD, voluntarily surrendered her license to practice medicine Friday morning to officials at the Connecticut Department of Public Health.

Dr. Mcintosh’s license was suspended last week following a unanimous decision by the Connecticut Medical Examining Board. She was charged with providing fraudulent medical exemption forms through the mail. DPH received an anonymous complaint alleging that Dr. Mcintosh was providing the exemption forms through the mail related to COVID-19 vaccines, general vaccines, COVID testing, and requirements to wear facial masks. Dr. Mcintosh provided these forms without ever seeing a patient and the paperwork was sent to anyone who provided a self-addressed stamped envelope to her.

“The results of this investigation send a strong message that Dr. Mcintosh’s actions are totally unacceptable,” said DPH Commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD. “I commend the staff of our Practitioner Licensing and Investigations Section for their due diligence initiating this investigation and for their dedication to the health and safety of our residents.”

The voluntary surrender will be reported to the National Practitioner Data Bank. The NPDB is a web-based repository of reports containing information on medical malpractice payments and certain adverse actions related to health care practitioners, providers, and suppliers. Established by Congress in 1986, the NPDB is a workforce tool that prevents practitioners from moving state to state without disclosing disciplinary actions taken in other jurisdictions.

Commissioner Juthani added that Dr. Mcintosh’s case file may be referred to state and/or federal law enforcement entities for consideration. Any signed, blank exemption forms from Dr. Mcintosh are invalid. These include forms Dr. Mcintosh provided to those who were seeking medical exemptions under Executive Order 13F (long term care) or 13G (state workers, state contractors, and schools). An exemption calls for a clinical assessment of the patient’s condition to determine if a vaccination poses a risk to the patient’s health.

A hearing scheduled for Oct. 5 on Dr. Mcintosh’s previously suspended license is now canceled.

Documents on Dr. Mcintosh’s surrender of her license are available at License Lookup (ct.gov)

