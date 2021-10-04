Mercyhurst inaugurates new president
EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the theme “Enriching the Circle of Mercy: Good Today, Better Tomorrow,” Kathleen A. Getz, Ph.D., was inaugurated as the 13th president of Mercyhurst University on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
She comes to Mercyhurst from Loyola University Maryland, where she served as dean of the Sellinger School of Business and Management. Previously, she was dean of the Quinlan School of Business at Loyola University Chicago, and senior associate dean for academic affairs at the Kogod School of Business at American University.
President Getz joins the Mercyhurst community at a time of great anticipation and optimism, with the university’s centennial approaching in 2026. In naming “Enriching the Circle of Mercy: Good Today, Better Tomorrow” as her inaugural theme, she gestures toward both the historic nature of her presidency and the hope and determination at the heart of her leadership style.
President Getz’s tenure marks the first time a woman has led Mercyhurst in nearly 50 years — since the 1963-1972 tenure of Sister Carolyn Herrmann, RSM, Ph.D., who was preceded in that role by six Sisters of Mercy. During her first days in office, President Getz declared her tenure will be marked by a climate of hope. For nearly 100 years, the Sisters, servant-leaders, faculty, and employees of Mercyhurst have exemplified diligence, resolve, and clear-eyed optimism for our future — a philosophy to which President Getz proudly recommits the university in a direct echo of Catherine McAuley, founder of the Sisters of Mercy, who wrote in an 1841 letter “The simplest and most practical lesson I know … is to resolve to be good today, but better tomorrow.”
In anticipation of the investiture, the university held numerous events beginning Thursday, Sept. 30, which continued through Saturday evening, Oct. 2. Per President Getz’s request, the entire three-day observance showcased the many talents of Mercyhurst students, faculty, and staff. For more details, please visit the Inauguration website.
Debbie Morton
